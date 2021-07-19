“I’m the new headmistress at Moordale, taking over from Mr. Groff to get the school back on track,” Haddon can be heard saying, as many of the students we know and love – including Asa Butterfield’s Otis Milburn – encourage the viewer to “choose Moordale”.

You may also like Sex Education: Netflix just gave us our first look at season 3, and it’s seriously exciting stuff

“With a new uniform, new student body, and a new attitude, Moordale is the perfect place to grow into the fine adults we are destined to be,” Vivienne (Chinenye Ezeudu) adds. Other characters from the show that feature in the teaser include Emma Mackey’s Maeve Wiley, Aimee Lou Wood’s Aimee Gibbs and Patricia Allison’s Ola Nyman. Tanya Reynold’s Lily Iglehart and Kedar Williams-Stirling’s Jackson Marchetti also make an appearance, alongside Cal, a new character placed by singer Dua Saleh. You can watch the new trailer for yourself below:

The new teaser comes after Netflix released a series of first-look images for season three at the end of last month, which depict the students of Moordale in their new uniforms. The streaming platform also announced that season three will premiere on 17 September – a date that also appears in the new teaser trailer. Following on from the drama of season two, Sex Education season three will dive deeper into the lives of the students at Moordale.

You may also like Bafta TV awards 2021: why Aimee Lou Wood’s “frantic” speech has won the hearts of viewers

Indeed, as the series official description reads: “It’s a new year, Otis is having casual sex, Eric and Adam are official, and Jean has a baby on the way. Meanwhile, new headteacher Hope (played by Jemma Kirke) tries to return Moordale to a pillar of excellence, Aimee discovers feminism, Jackson gets a crush and a lost voicemail still looms. “Prepare for commitment animals, alien phenomena, vulva cupcakes and much more of Madam Groff.” To say we’re excited to watch the new series would be an understatement, and we can’t wait to see the show’s official trailer when it debuts sometime soon. To find out more about what to expect from the new season, you can check out Stylist’s guide to everything you need to know. Sex Education Seasons 1-2 are available to stream on Netflix

Sign up for the latest news and must-read features from Stylist, so you don't miss out on the conversation. Enter your email address Let's go! By entering my email I agree to Stylist’s Privacy Policy