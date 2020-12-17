It’s a question that has intrigued humans for as long as we’ve been around: what really happens after we die? Almost everyone has a different answer, of course. Some believe that our souls go on to an afterlife, while others prefer to think we come back via some form of reincarnation. Many hope for a reunion with loved ones who have passed away. Countless others opt for a vaguer response, insisting that they don’t know what will happen but that they hope to “go on” in some way or another. And then there are those who believe that when we die, that’s it. The end.

In a bid to help us streamline our thoughts on the matter, Netflix’s Surviving Death seeks to unravel the mysteries around death and the afterlife. Here’s what you need to know about the investigative documentary. So, what will Surviving Death be about? Based on best-selling author and journalist Leslie Kean’s book of the same name, the six-part series Surviving Death weaves together innovative new research with firsthand accounts from those who’ve been close to – and even experienced – death. Think scientists, mediums, paranormal experts, child psychiatrists, and more. It is in this way that the series hopes to take viewers on an extraordinary journey into a world beyond human existence as we know it. Is there a trailer for Surviving Death? The first trailer for Surviving Death quietly dropped on 16 December. Check it out:

What are people saying about Surviving Death? “The series Surviving Death takes the viewer into the research labs of scientists exploring consciousness and into the lives of real people who have experienced loss and grief, seeking answers to the question, what happens when we die? Is there life after death?” director Ricki Stern tells The Hollywood Reporter.

Noting that the series comes amid the second wave of the global coronavirus pandemic, he adds: “At this time when the world is experiencing so much death, my hope is that the series will speak to anyone who has ever wondered about a lost loved one or has tried to understand the meaning of death and what might come after.” When will Surviving Death be available to watch on Netflix? The first season of Surviving Death will become available for streaming on the 6 January.

