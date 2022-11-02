Following the success of last year’s megahit Squid Game, Netflix has created a whole new fan base dedicated to Korean TV series – so it makes sense that the streaming platform is leaning into the world of K-dramas in a very big way. And next up on the roster of must-watch TV? Why, it’s The Fabulous, of course. Here’s everything you need to know, then, about the glittering new Netflix Original series. What’s The Fabulous about? Set against the backdrop of Seoul’s illustrious fashion industry, The Fabulous follows four best friends as they attempt to make their dreams come true in that oh-so-glamorous industry.

Park Hee-jung stars in new Netflix K-drama, The Fabulous.

Much like Devil Wears Prada’s Andy Sachs before them, though, the quartet soon discover that their chosen career paths aren’t just about glitzy job titles and wild nights out on the town; they also come with all sorts of burnout-inducing stresses and demands on their time, too. Will they be able to juggle their “a million girls would kill for this” jobs with their increasingly turbulent love lives? And can their friendships ever hope to survive this fast-paced and competitive industry? Only time will tell, we suppose – but we’re in for a wild ride, whatever happens. Watch the trailer for The Fabulous below:

Who stars in The Fabulous? SHINee’s Choi Minho stars in The Fabulous as freelance photo editor Ji Woo-min, while Rookie Cops’ Chae Soo-bin takes on the role of fashion PR manager Pyo Ji-eun.

You may also like Best K-dramas on Netflix: 23 brilliant Korean TV series to start streaming now

The eight-episode series also boasts the talents of Kim Min-kyu, Byun Jun-seo, Lee Mi-do, Kwon Hae-sung, Park Hee-jung and newcomer Ye Seon-ho – not to mention cameos from several top South Korean models, including Korea’s Next Top Model winner Choi So-ra. When can we watch The Fabulous on Netflix? The series was originally set to premiere on 4 November, but Netflix has just announced the postponement of The Fabulous due to the ongoing period of mourning in South Korea, which lasts until 5 November.

The national mourning period was announced by Han Duck-soo, the South Korean prime minister, following the tragic crowd crush during Halloween festivities in Itaewon, which has since been recorded as one of the worst peacetime disasters in the country with over 150 casualties. “Following the president’s directive, the government has decided to observe a national mourning period until midnight of 5 November, during which the nation will mourn the perished,” the prime minister said in a statement to the press. Netflix has yet to confirm a new release date for The Fabulous, but the streaming platform has promised that the series will be “worth the wait”.

Sign up for the latest news and must-read features from Stylist, so you don't miss out on the conversation. Enter your email address Let's go! By entering my email I agree to Stylist’s Privacy Policy