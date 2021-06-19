Were you hooked to The Fall on Netflix during lockdown? Gillian Anderson just dropped some news about a fourth season.
We are a nation obsessed with British crime dramas. And why wouldn’t we be? In the last few years alone, we’ve been fed some seriously addictive series, including The Beast Must Die, Line Of Duty, Marcella and Deadwater Fell. And there are plenty of classics that fans still love to revisit, such as Broadchurch, Happy Valley and Bodyguard.
One other series that people are obsessed with is The Fall, which started life on the BBC between 2013-2016 and jumped over to Netflix for people to binge it in lockdown.
You may also like
The best British crime dramas to binge-watch
Starring Gillian Anderson and Jamie Dornan, The Fall follows the story of a serial killer (Dornan) who is committing murders of young women in Belfast. But the hunter is also being hunted, as a leading detective (Anderson) is determined to find out who is breaking and entering into these women’s homes, then killing with intent. What follows is a gripping chase, with each party ready to outsmart the other. And the killer must also keep up his appearance of an everyday family man.
The series ran for three seasons, but Anderson has just very heavily hinted that a fourth season could be on its way soon.
In a conversation with Elisabeth Moss for Variety’s Actors On Actors series, Anderson talked about bringing back her character, Stella, for another series of The Fall: “That’s something we are in discussions about,” she said. “Even when we ended those three seasons, we talked about the fact that one day – maybe in the same way that Prime Suspect came back. There were huge breaks between their seasons. Our writer/creator/director Allan Cubitt has been ready to dip back in and revisit it and her.”
After the last episode aired in 2016, Cubitt told Digital Spy: “I don’t think I’m giving much away in saying it’s Jamie’s last season. But that’s not to say that we wouldn’t do more of The Fall.” He added: “I do have some thoughts. But I’m quite keen on doing other things as well, so it’s not going to be straight away.”
That all pretty much sounds like something is in the works, right? Some things really are worth waiting for.
Images: BBC, Netflix
Hollie Richardson
Hollie is a digital writer at Stylist.co.uk, mainly covering the daily news on women’s issues, politics, celebrities and entertainment. She also keeps an ear out for the best podcast episodes to share with readers. Oh, and don’t even get her started on Outlander…