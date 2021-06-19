One other series that people are obsessed with is The Fall, which started life on the BBC between 2013-2016 and jumped over to Netflix for people to binge it in lockdown.

You may also like The best British crime dramas to binge-watch

Starring Gillian Anderson and Jamie Dornan, The Fall follows the story of a serial killer (Dornan) who is committing murders of young women in Belfast. But the hunter is also being hunted, as a leading detective (Anderson) is determined to find out who is breaking and entering into these women’s homes, then killing with intent. What follows is a gripping chase, with each party ready to outsmart the other. And the killer must also keep up his appearance of an everyday family man. The series ran for three seasons, but Anderson has just very heavily hinted that a fourth season could be on its way soon.

Is The Fall returning? Gillian Anderson just shared some exciting news.

In a conversation with Elisabeth Moss for Variety’s Actors On Actors series, Anderson talked about bringing back her character, Stella, for another series of The Fall: “That’s something we are in discussions about,” she said. “Even when we ended those three seasons, we talked about the fact that one day – maybe in the same way that Prime Suspect came back. There were huge breaks between their seasons. Our writer/creator/director Allan Cubitt has been ready to dip back in and revisit it and her.”

You may also like Gillian Anderson just explained why our relationship needs should be “non-negotiable”

After the last episode aired in 2016, Cubitt told Digital Spy: “I don’t think I’m giving much away in saying it’s Jamie’s last season. But that’s not to say that we wouldn’t do more of The Fall.” He added: “I do have some thoughts. But I’m quite keen on doing other things as well, so it’s not going to be straight away.” That all pretty much sounds like something is in the works, right? Some things really are worth waiting for.

Sign up for the latest news and must-read features from Stylist, so you don't miss out on the conversation. Enter your email address Let's go! By entering my email I agree to Stylist’s Privacy Policy