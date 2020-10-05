If you’re looking for a frightening new horror TV series to sink your teeth into, then you’re in luck: The Haunting of Bly Manor – as in, yes, the latest from The Haunting Of Hill House creator Mike Flanagan – will be available to stream on Netflix this week. Set in 1980s England, shortly after an au pair’s tragic death, Henry Wingrave (Henry Thomas) hires a young American nanny (Victoria Pedretti) to care for his orphaned niece and nephew. She takes the job, naturally, and soon finds herself living at Bly Manor with the Wingrave family. As you’ve no doubt guessed, though, not all is not as it seems at the manor, and centuries of dark secrets of love and loss are waiting to be unearthed in this chilling gothic romance.

Because, to quote the show’s official synopsis, “at Bly Manor, dead doesn’t mean gone.”

You may also like Netflix’s The Haunting Of Bly Manor: social media just can’t handle this terrifying trailer

Based on Henry James’ The Turn Of The Screw, The Haunting of Bly Manor reunites Flanagan with many stars of his previous series in the anthology. And, of course, there are a number of newcomers on board as well. With that in mind, then, read on for everything you need to know about the cast, including who they’re playing and where you might have seen them before. Victoria Pedretti as Dani Clayton

The Haunting Of Bly Manor: Victoria Pedretti as Dani Clayton

Pedretti (who previously portrayed Nell in The Haunting Of Hill House) plays Dani Clayton, aka the sweet and optimistic nanny who, per James’ original story, comes to take care of two… Well, let’s call them unusual children. In this version of the tale, though, Dani is an American nanny who’s desperate to leave her old life behind. Too bad the manor’s strange happenings are about to make that very, very difficult for her, eh? Henry Thomas as Henry Wingrave

The Haunting Of Bly Manor: Henry Thomas as Henry Wingrave

Playing yet another tortured patriarch (yup, he was the dad in The Haunting Of Hill House), Wingrave plays Henry. As in, yes, the very same man who hires Dani as the new nanny of his niece and nephew. Somewhat suspiciously, though, Henry soon proves extremely reluctant to head to the property himself – and he also asks not to be contacted unless it is an absolute emergency. Could it be that he knows more about the property than he’s letting on? Oliver Jackson-Cohen as Peter Quint

The Haunting Of Bly Manor: Oliver Jackson-Cohen as Peter Quint

You may remember Jackson-Cohen as the tragic addict of The Haunting Of Hill House. In this series, though, he takes on a far more villainous role as Peter Quint. Without giving too much away, it soon becomes apparent that Quint is a former employee at Bly, a business associate of Henry’s, and a very close acquaintance of the manor’s former nanny (if you catch our drift). Dani sees him lurking around the grounds soon after her arrival, despite the fact he’s been missing ever since he was accused of stealing. So, what does he want? We guess we’ll have to wait and see… T’Nia Miller as Hannah Grose

The Haunting Of Bly Manor: T’Nia Miller as Hannah Grose

Years And Years and Sex Education star T’Nia Miller takes on the plummy role of Hannah Grose, who has been lifted from the pages of James’ original text. A dependable presence at Bly, and well-liked by the children and her fellow employees, the housekeeper seems someone Dani can depend upon – until it becomes apparent she knows more about the house than she’s letting on, of course. Tahirah Sharif as Rebecca Jessel

The Haunting Of Bly Manor: Tahirah Sharif as Rebecca.

You probably recognise Tahirah Sharif from Netflix’s A Christmas Prince: The Royal Wedding and A Christmas Prince: The Royal Baby, but she takes on a very different role in The Haunting Of Bly Manor. Because Rebecca is the former nanny at Bly. The former nanny whose spell at the manor ended in tragic circumstances, we hasten to add. And it seems she had a very strong connection with her young charges indeed. Amelia Eve as Jamie

The Haunting Of Bly Manor: Amelia Eve plays Jamie

Hollywood newcomer Eve takes on the role of Jamie, aka the manor’s groundskeeper. And, as per Netflix’s description, she is a “self-confident skeptic” who doesn’t necessarily feel affected by what’s going on in the house. Hmm. We’ll see how long that lasts, eh? Rahul Kohli as Owen

The Haunting Of Bly Manor: Rahul Kohli as Owen

Kohli, perhaps best known for his role in iZombie, is Bly Manor’s chef. He took the role on in order to care for his mother nearby, and he doesn’t have time for any supernatural conspiracies. Because, much like Jamie, he remains utterly untouched by the house’s power. Amelie Bea Smith as Flora Wingrave

Netflix’s The Haunting Of Bly Manor: Amelie Bea Smith as Flora.

Whether you’re a fan of her work in Peppa Pig or not, there’s no denying that Smith is a talented young actor. In the show, she plays Flora, the less creepy of Dani’s two young charges. Completely unbothered by supernatural happenings, she’s a cheerful little girl and very welcoming of her new nanny – despite how close she was with Rebecca. Benjamin Evan Ainsworth as Miles

The Haunting Of Bly Manor: Benjamin Evan Ainsworth as Miles

Ainsworth, on the other hand, plays Dani’s exceedingly creepy young charge, Miles. As per Netflix’s description, the 10-year-old was recently expelled from his school, although the reasons for his expulsion are not made clear to Dani or viewers watching at home. We suspect that his unpredictable and violent behaviour, though, may have more than a little something to do with it…

Sign up for the latest news and must-read features from Stylist, so you don't miss out on the conversation. Enter your email address Let's go! By entering my email I agree to Stylist’s Privacy Policy