We’re calling it now: Netflix’s The Haunting Of Hill House isn’t just one of the scariest horror series of all time, it’s also just hands down one of the best TV shows we’ve ever watched. And that’s because it didn’t just rely on cheap jump scares to get under our skin, oh no. It also made sure to serve up complex characters and emotionally-driven storylines, too. It made us gasp, sure, but it made us cry. Buckets. It kept us up all night long worrying about the Bent-Neck Lady, yes, but it also made us reach out to loved ones we’d fallen out of touch with. And it didn’t just have us scouring the screen for spooks, either: it challenged us to reflect upon big, bold themes around grief, loss, and addiction, too.

Is it any wonder, then, that we’re so excited to learn that The Haunting Of Bly Manor – aka the much-anticipated sequel to the Netflix anthology series – is going to be available to stream this autumn?

Here’s everything you need to know about the must-watch horror series.

The Haunting Of Bly Manor: Victoria Pedretti as Dani

What’s the plot of The Haunting Of Bly Manor? The Haunting of Bly Manor will be based on Henry James’ The Turn of the Screw, which tells the story of a governess hired to look after a pair of siblings. However, several ghosts around their manor house exhibit a supernatural hold over the children. “We’re looking at all the ghost stories of Henry James as the jumping-off point for the season, so it very much is a whole new deal,” showrunner Mike Flanagan told Birth Movies Death. “It’s a cool way to expand on some of the things I loved about season one, but within the framework of a new story, without having to be restrained by the decisions we made last time.”

The Haunting Of Bly Manor: Amelie Bea Smith as Flora, Benjamin Evan Ainsorth as Miles, and T’Nia Miller as Hannah.

Adding that the series will reimagine the most terrifying aspects of James’ work and present them to an entirely new audience, Flanagan said: “For Henry James fans, it’s going to be pretty wild, and for people who aren’t familiar with his work, it’s going to be unbelievably scary. “I already think it’s much scarier than season one, so I’m very excited about it.”

Who makes up the cast of The Haunting Of Bly Manor? Fans of The Haunting of Hill House will be pleased to learn that the stars Oliver Jackson-Cohen, Kate Siegel, Victoria Pedretti, Catherine Parker, and Henry Thomas will all be returning to play new characters in Bly Manor. Better still? The cast also boasts the talents of T’Nia Miller, Rahul Kohli, Amelia Eve, Benjamin Ainsworth and Amelie Smith.

The Haunting Of Bly Manor: Amelie Bea Smith as Flora and Tahirah Sharif as Rebecca.

And what part will the ghosts play in The Haunting Of Bly Manor? Everyone was obsessed with the countless ghosts of season one, so it’s understandable that Flanagan has decided to expand their characters and give them their own backstories this time around. “This season we wanted our hidden elements to tell their own story,” he said, as quoted by Digital Spy. “And very much unlike the first season, they’re actually going to be explained. By the end of the season, you’re going to know who they are and why they’re there.”

Is there a trailer for The Haunting Of Bly Manor? There’s not a proper trailer for The Haunting Of Bly Manor. Not yet, anyway. But we do have this enormously creepy teaser to sink our teeth into in the meantime:

As we pointed out previously, this blink-and-you’ll-miss-it teaser doesn’t exactly give us many clues about the new series. However, a whispering voice does mention the garden beyond… and the “great emptiness”. Then there’s that strange creaking sound to decipher. It’s a little like the sound an old swing might make as you settle into a rhythm of back-and-forth into the sky. It also, though, sounds an awful lot like the twist of a hangman’s noose. Which, y’know, is probably a hell of a lot more likely, considering what happened to Nell (Pedretti) in The Haunting of Hill House.

When will The Haunting Of Bly House be available to stream on Netflix? The streaming platform has promised that the horror series is coming to our laptop and TV screens this autumn. And this means that, yeah, it should hopefully be there just in time for those colder days, darker nights, and Halloween’s full blue moon. We genuinely can’t wait. Fingers crossed it lives up to all our high expectations, eh?

