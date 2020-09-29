It’s official: Netflix has met its match… so to speak, anyway. The One – John Marrs’ third novel – has always been primed for a TV adaptation. It makes sense, then, that Netflix has teamed up with Misfits creator Howard Overman to snap up the filming rights to the book. What’s the plot of Netflix’s The One? Set five minutes in the future (or thereabouts), The One sees scientists discover that everyone has a gene matched with one other person. One other person, mind, who they are destined to be with, irrespective of sexuality, race, age, or location.

This means that, yes, a simple DNA test can find your perfect partner. Your soulmate. The one person you’re genetically predisposed to fall passionately in love with.

As per the official synopsis: “No matter how good your relationship, which one of us can honestly say we haven’t thought about whether there is someone better out there? What if a hair sample is all it takes to find them? “The idea is simple, but the implications are explosive. We will never think of love and relationships in the same way again.”

Who makes up the cast of Netflix’s The One? Netflix has yet to reveal any information on the cast. And, if you think that Marrs might have spilled something, you’d be mistaken. In fact, the author has revealed that he’s been working hard to keep The One’s secrets to himself. “I knew about it three months before I could officially say anything, so trying to keep my mouth shut was a bit of a nightmare,” he told the BBC. “It’s totally up to the production company what they want to do with it. They can change locations, characters, anything they want to. I don’t think I’ll be loaded [financially]… but hopefully it will be enough to keep the dog in food for a little bit longer.”

Does Netflix’s The One have a trailer yet? As mentioned already, Netflix is keeping its cards very close to its chest when it comes to this sci-fi thriller, so there’s no trailer yet. It’s worth remembering, though, that the streaming service has a habit of dropping its Original trailers as close to their release dates as possible, so we’re hoping to bring you one very soon. When will Netflix’s The One be available to stream on Netflix? Judging by the steady stream of reports about The One, it seems the streaming giant aims to have the 10-part series on our screens very soon. Filming on the series took place in Bristol, Cardiff, and Newport last January, so there’s no need to worry about any Covid delays. In fact, several sources have dropped some heavy hints about an October 2020 release date, which would mean we really don’t have very long to wait at all. We’ll keep you posted with further details as and when we get them.

