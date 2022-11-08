Warning: this article contains spoilers for season one of The Watcher. When The Watcher first arrived on Netflix last month (13 October), it didn’t take long for the true crime drama to become a hit. It was hardly unexpected: from its all-star cast to its gripping plot, the show certainly had a lot going for it. What we didn’t expect, however, was that the show would be renewed for a second season – not least because the real-life mystery the show is based on remains unsolved. But here we are.

In a tweet from Netflix’s official account posted yesterday, the streaming platform confirmed a second season of the show had been greenlit but didn’t provide any additional details about what fans of the show can expect from the new series. So, what might the new season be about? And what are the unanswered questions it needs to address? Let’s take a closer look.

What was Karen actually up to?

Jennifer Coolidge as Karen Calhoun in The Watcher.

The Watcher certainly sets Karen Calhoun (Jennifer Coolidge) up as a suspect – not only did she know everything The Watcher knew about 657 Boulevard and the Brannock family, but she also makes sure she’s in prime position to snap up the house once it goes on the market. With that being said, however, her purchase doesn’t exactly go to plan. Within 48 hours, she ends up running away from the house screaming in terror after she finds a letter from The Watcher in her dumbwaiter, her beloved dog is killed and a mysterious figure emerges from a trap door in her staircase.

With this in mind, could Karen just be an innocent (albeit sneaky) bystander? Or could she actually be The Watcher and is just being tormented by a copycat? If one thing’s for sure, it seems likely that we’ll see Jennifer Coolidge return for season two. In fact, she already threw her hat in the ring before the show was renewed. Speaking at a recent press event with series co-creator Ryan Murphy, Coolidge said she wants her character to be “punished” if the show does continue – and to be honest, she probably deserves it.

Who came out of the trap door in the stairs?

Is anyone else still freaking out about how creepy that was? But seriously – who was that? All we see is a dark, hooded figure emerge out of some previously unknown trap door in the stairs, so it’s pretty hard to tell.

Who is William Webster? Is he really John Graff? And why was he in the tunnels under 657 Boulevard?

John Graff/William Webster in The Watcher.

One of the biggest mysteries in the show (besides the identity of The Watcher) has to be William Webster/John Graff (Joe Mantello). Perhaps the two are even linked? In episode three, we’re introduced to John via the account of the Brannock’s private investigator, Theodora Birch (Noma Dumezweni), who tells them about the tragedy of the Graff family, who were murdered by the father, John (the Graff family plot line is based on a true crime). Because, as Birch informs the Brannocks, Graff cut himself out of all the family’s photographs before committing their murder, so no one knows what he looks like – but Dean is convinced he’s been visited by John Graff when he pops up in the 657 Boulevard house one day to give out some unwanted family advice. Later on, when Birch confesses to being The Watcher, we’re led to believe that John Graff was just a figure of her imagination – that is until it’s revealed Birch just confessed to writing the letters because she wanted to give the Brannocks some peace of mind.

Soon after we see John sitting down with the newly expanded Westfield Preservation Society, but when he introduces himself, he tells the group he’s a local librarian called William Webster. We know something fishy is afoot, though, when one of the group’s other members says he recognises John/Will – and then mysteriously asks him how his family are. So, is this mysterious man called John or Will? Did he murder his whole family? Does Roger know the truth? And could he be The Watcher?

Who is The Watcher?

It’s the biggest question of them all, and one many of us are hoping the series will answer. However, in reality, the family who were haunted by The Watcher never found out who was sending them the letters – so who knows whether Murphy will take the plunge and name a Watcher. We’ll just have to wait and see…

