Less than a month since Tiger King 2 made its way to our screens, Netflix has confirmed there will be another instalment in the series – and it’s certainly piqued our interest. The surprise three-part spin-off series – which was announced on Friday – will focus on the life and career of Doc Antle, the animal trainer (also known as Mahamayavi Bhagavan Antle) who featured prominently in Tiger King season one. We don’t have long to wait until it airs, either – Netflix has confirmed that it’ll premiere on the platform on 10 December, aka, next Friday.

It’s exciting news for anyone who can’t get enough of the chaos and intrigue of the Tiger King universe, and we can’t wait to see what revelations the new docuseries has in store. Keep reading to check out everything we know about Tiger King: The Doc Antle Story so far, including the dramatic full trailer.

What is Tiger King: The Doc Antle Story about?



Joe Exotic with Doc Antle.

According to the series’ description, Tiger King: The Doc Antle Story will expose the “shocking truth” behind the trainer’s “eccentric, animal-loving façade”. As the official synopsis reads: “A lifelong showman, Doc Antle has built his various careers on theatrics, attracting a slew of admirers along the way. “But beneath the eccentric, animal-loving façade lies a predator far more dangerous than his beloved big cats and a man shadier than any of his Tiger King counterparts.” It continues: “Over three episodes, Tiger King: The Doc Antle story unpacks the truth about Doc, as witnesses come forward to share their troubling stories of abuse and intimidation that set him at the top of the food chain.”

Is there a trailer for Tiger King: The Doc Antle Story?

Yes, and it’s just as chaotic and shocking as you’d expect. You can check it out below:

When and where will Tiger King: The Doc Antle Story be available to watch? All three episodes of Tiger King: The Doc Antle Story will land on Netflix on 10 December, so clear your schedule. Tiger King and Tiger King 2 are available to stream on Netflix

