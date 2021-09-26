After months of waiting for news of our favourite shows, Netflix has finally answered our prayers. That’s right: during last night’s TUDUM live stream (a three-hour ‘global fan event’ featuring the stars of some of the platform’s biggest titles), Netflix dropped a long list of teaser trailers, exclusive clips and first-look images.

With so much new information to contend with, it can be hard to know where to start. So, to help you on your way, we’ve compiled this list of the most unmissable moments and announcements from last night’s event. Enjoy!

1. Sex Education has been renewed for season four



Fresh off the success of season three, Netflix has announced that Sex Education will be returning for a fourth season – and we can’t bloody wait. Responding to the news on Twitter, Gillian Anderson shared a photo of herself on set with Asa Butterfield, Patricia Allison, Alistair Petrie and Mikael Persbrandt alongside the caption: “I guess we’ll be seeing you for S4!!”

2. Emily In Paris got its first teaser trailer … and a release date. That’s right: after months of waiting, we finally know when everyone’s guilty pleasure is returning to our screens – 22 December. In the teaser trailer, we see Emily headed to the coastal town of Saint Tropez for a holiday away from the streets of Paris, and get a glimpse of the kind of mischief she gets up to while she’s there. You can watch the full clip below:

3. There’s an exclusive new clip from Bridgerton season two In what may have been the most exciting development of the night, Netflix released an exclusive clip from Bridgerton season two – and it gives fans a taste of the storyline they can expect when the show airs next year. Indeed, we already knew that season two would focus on the ventures of Anthony Bridgerton (played by Jonathan Bailey), and in the first-look clip, we see him come face to face with his (reluctant) love interest Kate Sharma, played by Sex Education’s Simone Ashley. You can watch the full clip below:

4. The Crown season five got an official release date It may be a while off yet, but we now know that The Crown season five will land on Netflix in November 2022. Announcing the news from the set, Imelda Staunton – who will play Queen Elizabeth II in the show’s final two seasons, said she was “delighted” to be inheriting the role from Olivia Colman and Claire Foy, who played the Queen in seasons three-four and one-two respectively.

“I will do my utmost to maintain the very high standard that they set,” Staunton said in the clip. “Hopefully, I look calm, collected and capable. My stomach, meanwhile, is doing somersaults.”

5. We have another teaser for Stranger Things season four We may already have a number of teasers for Stranger Things’ hotly-anticipated fourth season, but the latest clip introduces us to a whole new location entirely – The Creel House. If the creepy haunted vibes and seemingly dead children at the beginning of the trailer aren’t scary enough, that clock at the end – covered with matter from the Upside Down – is screaming bad vibes. You can watch the full clip below:

