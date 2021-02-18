From her morbid curiosities and peculiar experiments to her pallid skin and iconic dark braids, it’s hard not to love the weird and wonderful Wednesday Addams. So, when we heard that the character would be getting her very own live-action Netflix series – directed by none other than Tim Burton – it’s safe to say we were very excited. The comedic eight-part series, which has been in development since October, will follow the character throughout her time as a student at Nevermore Academy.

The show, which will see Burton take on his television directorial debut, is described as a “sleuthing, supernaturally infused mystery” which will follow Addams as she grows up.

A press release for the show reads: “Wednesday attempts to master her emerging psychic ability, thwart a monstrous killing spree that has terrorized the local town, and solve the supernatural mystery that embroiled her parents 25 years ago – all while navigating her new and very tangled relationships of the strange and diverse student body.” While we don’t know much more about the show for the time being, we do know Smallville creators Al Gough and Miles Millar will serve as writers and executive producers on the project. As some on Twitter have pointed out, the show’s creative team currently only features two women – Kayla Alpert and Gail Berman, both of whom will serve as executive producers – so it’s left to be seen whether Netflix will make the choice to hire more female talent, something we’d hope for a show that depicts such a strong, beloved female character.

Netflix’s Wednesday: the live-action series will follow the Addams’ daughter during her time as a student at Nevermore Academy.

With that being said, however, we’re excited to see where Netflix takes Addams’ story in the new series – especially with Tim Burton’s unique, wonderfully weird aesthetic bringing the character to life. Of course, this isn’t the first time Wednesday Addams has been reinvented. Since the original Addam’s cartoons in The New Yorker, she has undergone a number of transformations, including the 2019 cartoon The Addams Family which saw Chloe Grace Moretz voice the character and the Broadway musical The Addams Family: A New Musical, which imagines Wednesday as an 18-year-old.

With so many iconic portrayals of Wednesday already out there – including Christina Ricci’s darker, sadistic take in the original live-action films – we can’t wait to see who takes on the role this time around. For now, then, we’ll just have to wait and see what happens next in the development of this exciting new series. We’ll update this page with the latest information when we have it, so keep your eyes peeled.

