When Netflix announced earlier this year that they were creating a new, Tim-Burton directed Addams Family live action, following their macabre daughter Wednesday into her teenage years, we were intrigued. Now, the streaming platform has confirmed that Catherine Zeta-Jones has joined the cast of Wednesday to take on the role of matriarch Morticia Adams – and we’re seriously excited.

In what marks Burton’s first live-action show and his TV directing debut, for Wednesday, The Addams Family will be re-imagined as a coming-of-age dark comedy, with YOU’s Jenna Ortega playing the titular role. While Zeta-Jones joins the list of actresses who have previously played Morticia Addams including Anjelica Huston, Charlize Theron and Daryl Hannah, there’s no doubt that the Academy, BAFTA and Tony winning actress will bring her own flair to this reimagination of the iconic family.

Jenna Ortega, who played Ellie in Netflix's YOU, will star in the Tim Burton-directed Wednesday

Written by Smallville creators Al Gough and Miles Millar, the eight-episode series is described as a “sleuthing, supernaturally infused mystery charting Wednesday Addams’ years as a student at Nevermore Academy. Wednesday’s attempts to master her emerging psychic ability, thwart a monstrous killing spree that has terrorized the local town, and solve the supernatural mystery that embroiled her parents 25 years ago — all while navigating her new and very tangled relationships at Nevermore.” The series will also star Luis Guzmán, who will appear as Gomez Addams, and further casting is expected to be announced later this year.

Netflix's Wednesday: Starring Jenna Ortega and Catherine Zeta-Jones

Sadly, there is no trailer or release date as of yet, but Netflix’s promotional poster does provide a few hints as to what we can expect from the remake. It features Wednesday’s silhouette, complete with her trademark plaits, clutching a cello and a knife between black painted fingernails. Wednesday seems like it’s shaping up to be the angsty/spooky series of dreams.

