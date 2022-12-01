Wednesday is, without a doubt, one of the most watchable series on Netflix at the moment – largely because it ticks so many boxes. Ridiculously talented cast? Check. Macabre murder mystery? Check. Fantasy high school setting? Check. Acerbic wit, endlessly memeable moments and an instantly iconic aesthetic? Check, check, and check. Oh sure, Wednesday doesn’t quite achieve the same levels of clever social satire as the 90s Addams Family movies, but that doesn’t make Tim Burton’s oh-so-woeful series any less addictive. Which means that many viewers – this writer included – binged the entire thing in one big greedy gulp over a single weekend.

When you consider everything that Wednesday Addams (portrayed by the extraordinarily brilliant Jenna Ortega) goes through during her time at Nevermore Academy, however, this might not necessarily be a good thing. Because there is a lot to take in.

Jenna Ortega stars as Wednesday Addams in Netflix's Wednesday.

The series begins with Wednesday being shipped off to Nevermore after she’s expelled from her normal suburban high school (siccing a bag of flesh-eating piranha on the boys’ swim team will do that for you). From the moment she sets foot in the academy, though, she finds herself caught up in a seriously gory murder mystery – one which involves a little-known monster called a Hyde, plenty of senseless violence and the brutal slayings of both Nevermore students and the ‘normies’ who reside in the nearby town.

Wednesday believes that she is destined to solve the case when she uncovers an apocalyptic prophecy that seemingly ties her to it. However, Principal Weems (Gwendoline Christie) and Sheriff Donovan (Jamie McShane) are less than impressed with her – to coin a tried-and-tested Scooby Doo-ism – “meddling” and do everything they can to thwart Wednesday’s attempts to solve the mystery. Which, sure, makes them seem more than a little suspicious in the eyes of our eponymous heroine. The Hyde and its master To be fair to Weems and Donovan, though, basically everyone is a suspect in this series. Especially when, after reading through the diary of Nevermore’s founder, Nathaniel Faulkner, Wednesday learns that she’s actually looking for two killers: the monster and its master. “Born of mutation, the Hyde lays dormant until unleashed by a traumatic event or unlocked through chemical inducement or hypnosis,” Faulkner explains. “This causes the Hyde to develop an immediate bond with its liberator, who the creature now sees as its master. It becomes the willing instrument of whatever nefarious agenda this new master might propose.”

Wednesday learns that she is looking for two killers: the monster, and its master.

Or, as Wednesday’s Uncle Fester (Fred Armisen) puts it, “Anyone willing to unlock a Hyde is a next-level sicko.” The monster’s true identity For a very long time, Wednesday believes the angsty, yet oddly charismatic, Xavier Thorpe (Percy Hynes) is involved – a fair assumption, considering that he always happens to be just around the corner whenever the Hyde strikes. She also, too, assumes that her mild-mannered therapist Dr Valerie Kinbott (Riki Lindhome) is controlling the monster, most likely because she’s spent the year trying to crack through Wednesday’s dark exterior. The one person she doesn’t suspect is her pseudo-boyfriend, local barista Tyler Galpin (Hunter Doohan). Because he’s a sweetheart. Because he’s disarmingly normal. Because he’s a ‘nice guy’.

Tyler proves himself to be the very worst kind of guy in Wednesday.

When the pair lock lips in Wednesday’s penultimate episode, our pigtailed antagonist learns Tyler’s true nature when she is knocked sideways by a psychic vision of Tyler as the Hyde attacking the aforementioned Dr Kinbott. “Of course the first boy I kiss would turn out to be a psychotic, serial-killing monster,” she intones in a voiceover. “I guess I have a type.” It’s a twist that caught plenty of viewers by surprise, with many lamenting the downfall of the “sweet boy” that had encouraged Wednesday to unveil her more vulnerable side. Except… was it really such a surprise? The archetypal nice guy For a very long time, the nice guy – as in, yes, those kind, nerdy, feminist guys who treat women with respect and call out sexism – have been presented as an antidote to the patriarchy. More recently, though, the narrative has changed.

In Emerald Fennell’s incendiary revenge film, Promising Young Woman, Carey Mulligan’s character, Cassie, meets a series of nice guys who want to take her home. Who approach her when she’s seemingly drunk-catatonic to check if she’s OK. Who whisk her into taxis and back to their homes for… Well, one can only assume what for. Because once they get Cassie behind closed doors, they discover that she’s not the drunk woman they were expecting. In fact, she’s stone-cold sober and she’s ready to hit them with some hard truths in her quest for vengeance.

Carey Mulligan shines in Promising Young Woman.

There’s Penn Badgley’s Joe Goldberg in You, who works hard to present himself outwardly as the ultimate nice guy – all while obsessively stalking the women of his dreams. There’s Jesse Plemons’s Jake in I’m Thinking Of Ending Things, which sees a seemingly attentive boyfriend spirit his girlfriend home to meet his mum and dad… with unexpected results. And let’s not forget Kristen Roupenian’s Cat Person, which reminds us wholeheartedly how dangerous it is to assume that things are ever as black-and-white as they seem; there are always, always, always shades of grey in the mix.

All of these titles teach us a valuable lesson: that it’s not just bad guys that do bad things. That believing as much only makes nice guys more of a threat because you will never see them coming. That it’s always actions, and never just the pleasant words they spout, that determine how nice a nice guy truly is. And that subscribing to binary identities is, and will always be, a mistake. The truth about Tyler Some of us may have been rocked to the core by Tyler’s monstrous alter-ego, but we really shouldn’t have been. Because, while he might be the nice guy who remembered Wednesday’s coffee order, he was also the same bully who assaulted Xavier with his friends. Who has a strained relationship with his father. Who never speaks about the yawning loss he feels over the death of his mother. And who blames everyone at Nevermore for that loss. Who – and here’s the kicker – furiously berates Wednesday for forcing him into ‘the friend zone’ after she tires of trying to unravel his “emotional morse code”. “Well, let me spell it out,” he tells her at the Rave’N Dance, after learning that she had previously planned to attend the event with Xavier. “I thought we liked each other, but then you pull something like this, and I have no idea where I stand. Am I in the more-than-friend zone or just a pawn in some game you’re playing?”

It’s a throwaway line, sure, but it speaks volumes for Tyler’s character; it underlines the fact that he doesn’t place any value on his blossoming friendship with her, and it simultaneously implies that he has every right to be in the ‘Romantic Zone,’ regardless of how Wednesday feels about it. Obviously, though, Wednesday does eventually fall for Tyler – something which series creator Miles Millar says should also have proven to be a red flag for viewers at home. “The idea that Wednesday discovers she was attracted to the serial killing monster is very on-brand for her,” he tells Netflix’s Tudum. “You look back and you think, ‘Why does she like this guy? He seems so milquetoast.’ But actually, she senses something darker in him, which I think really makes sense.” The true master It would be all too easy to suggest that Tyler is an innocent victim of master manipulator Miss Thornhill/Laurel Gates (Christina Ricci), who enlisted chemical means – via plants, obviously – to unlock his alter ego and win his help in her vendetta against the outcasts of the school.

Tyler was the true master manipulator in Netflix's Wednesday.

Remember, though, that Tyler told Wednesday he was well aware that he was a monster. That he grew to enjoy committing murder after murder after murder. That his incessant hatred toward everyone at Nevermore actually made him the perfect ally for Thornhill. That he, after being unmasked, was positively gleeful about the fact that nobody would ever believe Wednesday’s claims about him – and he isn’t wrong, either. It’s a stark reminder that, when nice guys do bad things, they’re more likely to get away with it. So, will we get a second season? The series ends with Wednesday saving the day, obviously. Thornhill is defeated, Tyler is chained up and dispatched to a secure prison for monsters (one assumes), and our eponymous heroine is… well, her phone blows up with photos of everything that just happened with the message, “I’m watching you.” “Will today’s stalker become tomorrow’s nemesis?” she asks dryly. Fingers crossed Netflix greenlights a second season so that we have a chance to find out. Wednesday is available to stream on Netflix now.

