To say Netflix’s Wednesday has been a hit would be an understatement. Despite only landing on the streaming platform a week ago, the show has already made its mark, becoming the number one trending series in 83 countries and breaking the record for the most hours viewed in a week for an English-language series on Netflix, with 341.2 million hours in total. However, while the series as a whole has received plenty of praise, one scene in particular has attracted the most attention online: Wednesday’s dance scene. The scene – which appears in the fourth episode of the eight-part series – has been going viral on TikTok over the last couple of days, with fans of the show re-enacting the dance routine Wednesday performs during her time at Nevermore’s school dance, the Rave’N.

Dressed in a black dress – which stands out against the all-white ensembles the rest of the school’s students wear – the scene sees Wednesday (played by the wonderful Jenna Ortega) take to the dance floor for a truly unique routine to The Cramps’ Goo Goo Muck. If you haven’t laid your eyes upon the iconic moment yet, you can watch it below:

But it’s not just the dance itself that makes this scene so iconic. Even better is the fact that Ortega choreographed this dance using inspiration from 80s gothic dance routines and some extra moves from old Addams Family scenes – and it’s safe to say she nailed it. Speaking about her experience of filming the scene during a behind-the-scenes interview with Netflix, Ortega revealed that she was nervous to put her moves to the test. “I actually felt really insecure about [the scene],” she said. “I choreographed that myself, and I think it’s very obvious that I’m not a dancer or choreographer.”

In another interview with Vulture, she added: “I just pulled inspiration from videos of goth kids dancing in clubs in the 80s. Lene Lovich music videos, Siouxsie and the Banshees performances, and Fosse.” If one thing’s for sure, Ortega’s lack of choreography experience didn’t get in the way of her performance – and we hope to see more Wednesday dance routines if the series gets renewed for a second season. Wednesday is available to stream on Netflix now

