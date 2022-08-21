Never Have I Ever’s Maitreyi Ramakrishnan isn’t here for people trying to shorten her name
Lauren Geall
Published
The Never Have I Ever star took to Instagram to explain why having her name spelt out in full was so important to her.
If you’ve been on social media at all over the last week, you’ll probably have seen the excitement surrounding the release of season three of Netflix’s comedy-drama Never Have I Ever.
The show, created by Mindy Kaling, has gained plenty of fans since it first landed on the streaming platform in April 2020, and with another season yet to come, it’s only set to become more popular.
Of course, one of the reasons why the show has proven such a hit is its incredible cast – especially when it comes to the show’s star, Maitreyi Ramakrishnan. Alongside being amazingly talented and absolutely hilarious, Ramakrishnan isn’t afraid to speak out about the things that matter to her – as her latest Instagram post proves.
Taking to social media to share photos of herself in front of a promo billboard for Never Have I Ever season three, Ramakrishnan explained why it was so important to see her name spelt out in full – and spoke openly about what it’s like to have your name deemed “complicated”.
“When you’ve been asked if you plan on shortening your name or asked if you have a nickname to make it easier for THEM, this can get you feeling emotional,” she explained.
“I’ve said this before but I’ll say it again, RESPECT PEOPLE’S NAMES! If they choose to have a long name, nickname or a completely new name: respect it. Respect how they want it spelt AND pronounced. Thank you to the amazing folks @netflix who got this up there and believe in my long name.
“Shoutout to all the folks with ‘complicated’ names. Your name holds power and is absolutely amazing. 20 letters long, still going strong.”
If one thing’s for sure, Ramakrishnan’s post is an important reminder of the power a name can hold. No one should be made to feel like their name is too ‘complicated’ or long to be respected – and seeing Ramakrishnan taking up the space that’s rightfully hers is a joy to watch.
Image: Getty