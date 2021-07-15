TV

Never Mind The Buzzcocks: Daisy May Cooper is joining the line-up of this hotly anticipated new reboot

Posted by
Lauren Geall
Published
backgroundLayer 1
Add this article to your list of favourites
Daisy May Cooper on the BAFTA red carpet

This Country’s Daisy May Cooper has confirmed she is joining the line up of Sky’s Never Mind The Buzzcocks reboot in a new Instagram post.

Never Mind The Buzzcocks is officially returning to our screens, this time with a line-up including the brilliant and hilarious Daisy May Cooper.

The music-based panel show, which previously aired on BBC Two from 1996 to 2015, will return to Sky for a new series later this year with an entirely new roster of stars, including a new host in the form of Taskmaster’s Greg Davies.

You may also like

Anyone else 100% here for Daisy May Cooper’s straight-talking life advice?

Cooper, who is known for being the co-creator and star of the BBC Three comedy This Country, will join the show as a team captain opposite Noel Fielding (The Great British Bake Off). Jamali Maddix (Hate Thy Neighbour) will also feature as a regular guest. 

Taking to Instagram to announce her part in the show, Cooper wrote: “Guess who’s being team captain slagz… bring it on @noel_fielding.”

Her announcement was met with excitement in the comments section, with BBC Radio 1 DJ Clara Amfo writing: “Fuck yes!! Missed this show, you’re gonna be perfect!” 

The new series will be comprised of eight 45-minute episodes on top of a one-off Christmas special, both of which will air later this year.

Previous guests on the show, which was cancelled by the BBC in 2015 to “create space for new entertainment formats”, include Davina McCall, Sophie Ellis-Bextor and Mel C.

If you’ve never watched an episode of Never Mind The Buzzcocks, the show sees celebrities compete in teams to answer a series of music-related questions. According to Sky, the reboot will feature “some of the best known and loved rounds” from the original series, alongside some “new surprises”.  

You may also like

This Country’s Daisy Cooper talks Hollywood, tax bills and hangover anxiety

Speaking about the new series, Sky’s director of Sky Arts and Entertainment, Phil Edgar-Jones, said it was a “buzz” to be bringing the show back.

Buzzcocks is one of those truly iconic shows and to be bringing it back with Greg Davies at the helm, alongside Daisy May Cooper, Noel Fielding and Jamali Maddix is a buzz and a treat for lovers of tuneless humming everywhere.”

We’re yet to hear more about exactly when the show will be returning to our screens, but we’ll update this space with the latest information when we get it. 

Sign up for the latest news and must-read features from Stylist, so you don't miss out on the conversation.

By entering my email I agree to Stylist’s Privacy Policy

Image: Getty

Topics

Share this article

Author

Lauren Geall

As Stylist’s junior digital writer, Lauren Geall writes on topics including mental health, wellbeing and work. She’s also a big fan of houseplants and likes to dabble in film and TV from time-to-time.

Recommended by Lauren Geall

News

Anyone else 100% here for Daisy May Cooper’s straight-talking life advice?

“Tag a bitch who needs to hear.”

Posted by
Hollie Richardson
Published
People

Why Daisy May Cooper’s question for Boris Johnson is going viral

She shared it after the lockdown announcement.

Posted by
Hollie Richardson
Published
People

The inspiring reason Daisy May Cooper wore a trash dress to the Baftas

It was so much more than just a load of trash

Posted by
Hollie Richardson
Published
People

This Country’s Daisy Cooper on late co-star Michael Sleggs’ wish for season 3

“I said, ‘That is absolutely not going to f**king happen.’”

Posted by
Helen Bownass
Published
TV

Daisy May Cooper’s new dating show is Gogglebox meets First Dates

And the first episode is out today.

Posted by
Hollie Richardson
Published