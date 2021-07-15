Never Mind The Buzzcocks: Daisy May Cooper is joining the line-up of this hotly anticipated new reboot
Lauren Geall
This Country’s Daisy May Cooper has confirmed she is joining the line up of Sky’s Never Mind The Buzzcocks reboot in a new Instagram post.
Never Mind The Buzzcocks is officially returning to our screens, this time with a line-up including the brilliant and hilarious Daisy May Cooper.
The music-based panel show, which previously aired on BBC Two from 1996 to 2015, will return to Sky for a new series later this year with an entirely new roster of stars, including a new host in the form of Taskmaster’s Greg Davies.
Cooper, who is known for being the co-creator and star of the BBC Three comedy This Country, will join the show as a team captain opposite Noel Fielding (The Great British Bake Off). Jamali Maddix (Hate Thy Neighbour) will also feature as a regular guest.
Taking to Instagram to announce her part in the show, Cooper wrote: “Guess who’s being team captain slagz… bring it on @noel_fielding.”
Her announcement was met with excitement in the comments section, with BBC Radio 1 DJ Clara Amfo writing: “Fuck yes!! Missed this show, you’re gonna be perfect!”
The new series will be comprised of eight 45-minute episodes on top of a one-off Christmas special, both of which will air later this year.
Previous guests on the show, which was cancelled by the BBC in 2015 to “create space for new entertainment formats”, include Davina McCall, Sophie Ellis-Bextor and Mel C.
If you’ve never watched an episode of Never Mind The Buzzcocks, the show sees celebrities compete in teams to answer a series of music-related questions. According to Sky, the reboot will feature “some of the best known and loved rounds” from the original series, alongside some “new surprises”.
Speaking about the new series, Sky’s director of Sky Arts and Entertainment, Phil Edgar-Jones, said it was a “buzz” to be bringing the show back.
“Buzzcocks is one of those truly iconic shows and to be bringing it back with Greg Davies at the helm, alongside Daisy May Cooper, Noel Fielding and Jamali Maddix is a buzz and a treat for lovers of tuneless humming everywhere.”
We’re yet to hear more about exactly when the show will be returning to our screens, but we’ll update this space with the latest information when we get it.
Image: Getty