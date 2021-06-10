The full-length trailer for the Gossip Girl reboot has landed, and it promises the same wild ride we went on with the original series.
We are living in the age of TV reboots, with many beloved series starting to make a comeback – whether you want them to or not. Friends fans were recently treated to a one-off reunion show. Sex And The City has confirmed a follow-up show, And Just Like That, is in production. There’s also a Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air reboot in the works.
But the one that everyone’s talking about this week is the new Gossip Girl series…
The GG reboot was announced by HBO Max back in 2019, and fans have been following developments ever since, with people desperate to know what exactly the new series will be about and how it will be different from the 2007 original.
The logline reads: “Eight years after the original website went dark, a new generation of New York private school teens are introduced to the social surveillance of Gossip Girl. The prestige series will address just how much social media – and the landscape of New York itself – has changed in the intervening years.”
The creators have stressed that this isn’t a remake, but rather a “continuation” and “extension” of the original story, investigating today’s world of wealth and privilege and the teenagers who inhabit it. They’ve also put a focus on diversifying the cast, both in ethnicity and sexuality (the original series was, disappointingly, very white and straight).
Still not sure what to expect? Well, the full-length trailer has been released, and it looks like fans should buckle up for the same wild ride they endured with the first series.
Watch the trailer for the Gossip Girl reboot
The Queen B. The best friend. The outsider. The fashion. Yep, this reboot looks like it’s taken a lot of direction from its predecessor – and we’re 100% here for that level of nostalgia. And, most importantly, it’s truly a delicious treat to hear Kristen Bell step back into her iconic titular role. “Privilege and power will always win in the end,” one of the super rich kids declares. Thank god Gossip Girl is here to bring these entitled Upper-East Siders down to Earth with a bang.
Can’t wait to feast your eyes on the scandalous show once more? Gossip Girl premieres on HBO Max in the US on 8 July, but a release date and platform has yet to be announced for the UK. We’ll keep you posted as we learn more. Until then…
XOXO
