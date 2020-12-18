Promising that we will be glued to our sofas next year – whether or not we’ll actually be allowed out – the new line-up includes glimpses of Wonder Woman 1984, the Patty Jenkins-directed sequel starring Gal Gadot. We also get a first look at Mare Of Easttown, a small-town murder mystery with Kate Winslet, as well as creepy new sci-fi series The Nevers.

Crime, dystopian fantasy, feminist superheroes and more: this is just the recipe we need to see us through the first few months of next year, as millions of us prepare for tougher restrictions. Take a look at the heart-racing new billing in store on HBO (available on Sky Atlantic in the UK), below, and scroll down to read more about each of the biggest new shows.