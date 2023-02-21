If there’s one thing we could all use right now, it’s a bloody good laugh. And, thankfully, everyone over at Channel 4 knows it – which is why they have commissioned the comedy series of our telly dreams. Produced by the same people who brought us The Responder and Wedding Season, the series – tentatively titled Big Mood – promises to “explore the messy pitfalls and idiosyncrasies of navigating adulthood through wicked humour, daft anecdotes and unsettling truths”. Here’s everything you need to know. What’s the plot of Big Mood? Written and created by Camilla Whitehill, Big Mood is a “vivacious and rebellious portrayal of female friendship when infiltrated by the complexities of a serious mental illness.”

As per the official synopsis, Maggie and Eddie have been best friends for well over a decade. Which means, yes, their relationship has survived a lot over the years, including multiple challenging eyebrow trends. Their 20s are behind them, though, and the two women are facing a pivotal point in each of their lives. And so, when Maggie’s bipolar disorder makes an unwelcome return to form, Eddie is forced to question whether this friendship is really in their best interests. Who stars in Big Mood? Nicola Coughlan (of Bridgerton and Derry Girls fame) and It’s A Sin’s breakout star, Lydia West, take on the roles of Maggie and Eddie respectively. “When I first met Camilla Whitehill long, long ago, during the time of indie sleaze, I quickly realised she was one of the funniest and most talented people I’d ever met,” says Coughlan. “It was always our dream for us to work on something together, and now Channel 4 is making that dream come true. I can’t wait to make this show with this amazing group of people.”

Meanwhile, West shares: “I’m so happy to be working with Camilla and Nicola on this project. The writing is genius, and the subject explores the mental health struggles that all of our generation face – coupled with how to navigate complicated, loving and nuanced friendship.” She adds: “Channel 4 is the perfect home for this heart-warming, hilarious, savvy comedy and I feel truly honoured to tell this story which touched my heart.” What are people saying about Big Mood? “Getting my own Channel 4 comedy still feels like some kind of long form prank, Punk’d style,” says Whitehill of her upcoming series. “But on the off chance it isn’t, I am beside myself to be making this show with such an incredible team of people, a cast that I’d be jealous of if it wasn’t my cast, and for a channel that’s produced some of my favourite shows of all time.”

Elsewhere, Laura Riseam, Channel 4’s commissioning editor, promises: “Big Mood is an authentic portrayal of the passionate, reckless and surreal tales of close friendship threatened by an all-consuming mental illness. “It’s outrageously daring, painfully funny and unreservedly poignant – the type of comedy that firmly belongs on Channel 4. We are delighted to welcome Camilla and Dancing Ledge into the fold.” When can we watch Big Mood? Production has only just begun on this new series, so we have a wee while to wait before we can watch it in all its glory. We predict an early 2024 release date, if not later. In the meantime, though, Bridgerton and It’s A Sin are both streaming on Netflix, so you can get your Coughlan and West fix there.

