Coughlan is also particularly refreshing when talking about money. What we do, or don’t, have in our bank accounts is a subject that’s often still taboo, despite the huge strides we’ve made in opening up about other areas of our lives. But removing the shame from the financial situation many people find themselves in is increasingly vital.

“So much is put on the notion of the overnight success and I never wanted to pretend that’s who I was,” she reveals. “There are a lot of people at drama school that come from inherited wealth and it’s an easier ride. I had to pay my way. When I first moved to London I got paid a grand a month: my rent was 500 before bills, my travel was £134. It left me with no money. It was miserable. Money doesn’t make you happy, but many people don’t know how awful financial stress is. You can’t think about anything else. I couldn’t get to an audition. People assumed when I got Derry Girls , that meant I was a millionaire. It doesn’t mean that…”