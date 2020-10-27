TV

The Undoing: why Nicole Kidman’s hair is making waves on Twitter

Hollie Richardson
Nicole Kidman at a press conference

The first episode of Nicole Kidman and Hugh Grant’s new mini-series, The Undoing, has just been released on Now TV. But there’s only one thing that fans can’t stop talking about…

When I recently asked my colleague Lauren Geall for the lowdown on The Undoing, which she is doing weekly reviews of for Stylist, she instantly replied: “Nicole Kidman’s hair took up 99% of my attention. Literally, every scene I’m just like ‘The hair!’”

Of course, there’s a lot more going on in the tense new HBO mini-series, which follows the story of a woman whose world starts to disintegrate when her husband goes missing. But, after watching the first episode on Now TV, it quickly became clear that Kidman’s hair is the real star of the series.   

The Undoing episode 1 recap: Grace’s life is unravelling faster than she can keep up

Although Kidman has naturally red and curly hair, she usually colours it blonde and wears it straight or wavy.

She is known to often use wigs when in character (think of Celeste’s thick fringe in Big Little Lies, Virginia Woolf’s mousey chignon in The Hours and Gretchen Carlson’s blow-dried bob in Bombshell). 

Nicole Kidman in the 90s on the red carpet
Nicole Kidman with curly red hair on the red carpet in 1994.

But in The Undoing, the actor’s hair is reminiscent of her hair in the early days of her career: red, curly, bouncy and, ultimately, magnificent. 

And in an interview with Australia’s Sunday Morning Herald, Kidman talked about embracing her natural style again, saying: “Do I wish that I hadn’t screwed up my hair by straightening it all the time? Sure.”

The Undoing
Nicole Kidman as Grace in The Undoing.

Fans are, understandably, showing some love on Twitter for Kidman’s hair in the hit new series. 

One Twitter user set the mood by sharing a photo of Kidman’s character, tweeting: “I’m already high on The Undoing because of Nicole Kidman’s wavy hair.”

“This is a Nicole Kidman’s hair in The Undoing (2020) fan account,” added another enthusiastic fan. 

“I would risk it all for Nicole Kidman with red hair,” joked another viewer (or at least we hope she’s joking).

One fan took things beyond the hair, adding: “All I know from watching the first episode of The Undoing is that I want Nicole Kidman’s hair, wardrobe and kitchen in this show.”

And this woman on Twitter spoke for us all, admitting: “Nicole Kidman’s hair will be my undoing. Too much.”

Weekly episodes of The Undoing will be released on Now TV on Mondays in the UK, and you can catch up with the first episode now. 

Hollie Richardson

Hollie is a digital writer at Stylist.co.uk, mainly covering the daily news on women’s issues, politics, celebrities and entertainment. She also keeps an ear out for the best podcast episodes to share with readers. Oh, and don’t even get her started on Outlander…

