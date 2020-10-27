When I recently asked my colleague Lauren Geall for the lowdown on The Undoing, which she is doing weekly reviews of for Stylist, she instantly replied: “Nicole Kidman’s hair took up 99% of my attention. Literally, every scene I’m just like ‘The hair!’”

Of course, there’s a lot more going on in the tense new HBO mini-series, which follows the story of a woman whose world starts to disintegrate when her husband goes missing. But, after watching the first episode on Now TV, it quickly became clear that Kidman’s hair is the real star of the series.