When I sit down to chat with Nicôle Lecky, it’s a couple of days after the BBC preview screening of Mood’s first episode. Her vision for the screening was that she wanted it to be “a room full of people who would respond to it in the right way” but, if anything, it gave her an exciting taste of what’s to come when others can finally watch the series. She hopes when people tune into the six-episode music drama that they will “enjoy it” and “laugh”, but equally Lecky wants “people to think when they watch it. I want people to feel seen and relate to it, but at the same time, there are these important themes and issues within it,” she continues.

The new BBC Three drama is unlike anything you’ll have likely seen before – and that’s what makes it so engaging. It’s a music drama adapted from Lecky’s own one-woman-play Superhoe that she put on at the Royal Court Theatre. Music-based dramas are not to be confused with musicals, Lecky points out, and in her series, she weaves genuinely engaging (and catchy) multi-genre songs in with engaging plotlines. The songs reveal inner thoughts and feelings, but ultimately pull us deeper into protagonist Sasha’s mind.

Nicôle Lecky stars as Sasha in BBC Three's Mood.

On the face of it, Mood may seem like a glossy, fresh, social media-focused drama, and while it has elements of all of those things, it’s also incredibly realistic and gritty in places. We follow Sasha, a struggling singer who’s going through a break-up, falling out with her family and feeling completely at a loss with her life. So, in an all too relatable turn of events for many, she turns to social media. Influencing is something that is woven into the series, but Lecky – who is the writer, executive producer and lead actor in the show – shows us the dark (and often unpublicised) side of it. “I want people to think about the issues of hidden homelessness and sex work and not necessarily have made a decision about them, but maybe [Mood] will elicit empathy and an understanding of how a young woman can fall into those traps,” Lecky states.

Hidden homelessness is just one of the issues tackled in BBC Three's Mood.

While hidden homelessness isn’t something she’s directly experienced, she has seen its effects firsthand. It’s the idea of “never wanting the party to end” when “that’s because they don’t really have a home.” The housing crisis and being in creative industries bring their own sets of crossroads – you’re pretty much relying on living with family, Lecky explains, and this is something Sasha has to do. It’s all part of the ongoing housing crisis – a pertinent issue, she continues, that isn’t really looked at in this way. It’s also something that can be seen clearly throughout London – an experience we share as we learn (rather hilariously) that we both went to the same secondary school in east London.

Lara Peake stars as Carly in BBC Three's Mood.

Aside from reminiscing and speaking about how being an inner-city teenager is incredibly formative, I also have to point out how refreshing it is to see London recreated on screen in such an authentic way. In the series, Sasha constantly tells people she’s “working on her EP”. It’s something we’ve both heard regularly before, but Lecky says it’s often about being a product of your environment. “You don’t know what you don’t know,” Lecky explains. “If you don’t have the financial or emotional support, and you’re stuck in your area, then you have no way to kind of look beyond it and go, ‘Oh, I could do this thing.’ Often you will just talk about it and you don’t know how to enact it.” Lecky adds: “It’s also about confidence and self-esteem. I think Sasha, on the face of it, is confident, quite lairy and has this façade. But actually, she isn’t really confident and she does have low self-esteem. “We don’t really have a character like Sasha on our screens, and I do think audiences really will fall in love with her.”

Nicôle Lecky stars as Sasha in BBC Three's Mood, which airs tonight.

Sasha’s home life is one of the focuses of the series and I ask Lecky if her family dynamic – of being the only person of colour in a white household – was intentional. “Yes, absolutely,” she says. “I’m mixed-race and you can’t escape how you look to people from the outside. And if you are a person of colour, your race will intersect with the places you go and the people you see. Even at the starting point, her identity is at odds with the people she directly sees and that makes her feel more ostracised. “Even though her half-sister is also not the child of Kevin (played by Game Of Thrones’ Paul Kaye), she at least looks like him. So that even creates a very different feeling than what Sasha has. Just visually, the optics make her feel othered.” It’s a representation of mixed-race families that hasn’t really been explored before and while the series has been a “good challenge” to create, Lecky’s always known that this great story which is “full of electricity” should be on the small screen.

The new BBC Three series uncovers the dark side of being a social media influencer.

It was all about stating what she wanted upfront. Lecky explains: “Sasha’s a girl from ends, and she’s going to still speak like this and [Mood] has to still feel really grounded and authentic. Sometimes TV can take you into this glossier kind of showy world and I really, really didn’t want that. “I was quite protective of where she’s from,” Lecky says. Retaining Sasha’s east London working-class roots were all things she wanted to be carried into the BBC series and filming in these areas was intentional but also “so joyous”. The music and TV industries are so connected but so different at the same time, Lecky states. Making a music-based drama was something that pushed her massively as an artist. She’d never recorded “anywhere near as much in a studio like that” but also finding new techniques, writing styles, environments and collaborators sparked so much confidence throughout the process of making Mood.

Lecky certainly had her hand in every pie throughout the making of this series and it’s something that other great TV women – Michaela Coel, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Issa Rae – have inspired her to do, although she admits it is a “totally overwhelming” process. “We love being a boss,” Lecky laughs. “It’s hard enough to be in a show and write it but with all the musical elements and actually really wanting to executively produce (I wanted to know everything) – that comes with a lack of sleep. But you just have to go for it.”

BBC Three's Mood premieres tonight.

The research for Superhoe initially and then later with Mood is something Lecky has always taken seriously too. Through her multiple conversations with women about sex work, she got a range of experiences and became a kind of therapist and “sounding board” to some. Sex shame is something women have to go through regularly, and within Mood, Lecky wants people to learn from that. DailyFans is the platform within the show, but Lecky is dismayed how in everyday conversation “we do not humanise the people on those sites at all”. She says: “I would like people to watch it and think about that judgement of those people and the fact that this is how women can make a lot of money.” Lecky explains that we have to think about the support offered to women in these industries, and how this line of work has become a social media laughing matter.

“I would like people to watch it and think about that judgement of those people and, and the fact that this is how women can make a lot of money,” Lecky says.

It’s one of the many conversations Lecky can’t wait to see people having about Mood, and in the run up to the premiere she admits that she’s “nervous excited” but in a good way. “You never know what people are going to find funny or really moving or what they’re going to take from it.” If there’s one thing to take away from her vision, hard work and Mood, it’s the fact that this series will only be the start of Lecky becoming a regular star on our screens – and we honestly cannot wait. Mood premieres on BBC Three tonight at 10:05pm, with all episodes available to watch on BBC iPlayer afterwards.

