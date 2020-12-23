It continues: “In the sweltering summer of 1985, a record-breaking heatwave hit Los Angeles, along with a series of murders and sexual assaults that at first seemed disconnected. The victims were men, women, and children. They ranged in age from six to 82. They came from different neighborhoods, racial backgrounds and socioeconomic levels. Never before in criminal history had a single killer been responsible for such a grisly array of crimes.

“Racing against the clock to stop this nocturnal monster were a young detective named Gil Carrillo from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department and the legendary homicide investigator Frank Salerno. As they worked tirelessly to solve the case, the media hounded their tracks, and panic gripped California.”

Told through first-person interviews, archival footage and original photography, the series represents “the definitive telling of this iconic L.A. real-life horror story,” aiming to show viewers “how it felt to live in fear at a time when absolutely anyone could be the Night Stalker’s next victim.”

Is there a trailer for Night Stalker?

In the full-length trailer for Night Stalker: The Hunt For A Serial Killer, a survivor can be heard recounting her terrifying encounter with the serial killer.

She describes him speeding up behind her on the road and stopping in front her, with a “horrible big grin” on his face as he stared at her like a “killer clown”.

You can watch it for yourself below (just don’t blame us if it gives you nightmares):