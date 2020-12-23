Netflix’s Night Stalker: this new true crime series is all about a relentlessly evil killer
And, yes, the trailer for Netflix’s new true crime series, Night Stalker, is every bit as nightmarish as you might expect.
True crime addicts and armchair detectives everywhere will no doubt be pleased to know that Netflix is bringing yet another documentary series to our TV screens – and, this time, it’s about one of the most famous serial killers in US history.
Here’s what you need to know about Night Stalker: The Hunt For A Serial Killer.
What’s Night Stalker about?
As per the official Netflix synopsis, Night Stalker: The Hunt For A Serial Killer tells “the spellbinding true story of how one of the most notorious serial killers in American history was hunted down and brought to justice.”
It continues: “In the sweltering summer of 1985, a record-breaking heatwave hit Los Angeles, along with a series of murders and sexual assaults that at first seemed disconnected. The victims were men, women, and children. They ranged in age from six to 82. They came from different neighborhoods, racial backgrounds and socioeconomic levels. Never before in criminal history had a single killer been responsible for such a grisly array of crimes.
“Racing against the clock to stop this nocturnal monster were a young detective named Gil Carrillo from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department and the legendary homicide investigator Frank Salerno. As they worked tirelessly to solve the case, the media hounded their tracks, and panic gripped California.”
Told through first-person interviews, archival footage and original photography, the series represents “the definitive telling of this iconic L.A. real-life horror story,” aiming to show viewers “how it felt to live in fear at a time when absolutely anyone could be the Night Stalker’s next victim.”
Is there a trailer for Night Stalker?
In the full-length trailer for Night Stalker: The Hunt For A Serial Killer, a survivor can be heard recounting her terrifying encounter with the serial killer.
She describes him speeding up behind her on the road and stopping in front her, with a “horrible big grin” on his face as he stared at her like a “killer clown”.
You can watch it for yourself below (just don’t blame us if it gives you nightmares):
Who happened to the real Night Stalker?
While we don’t want to divulge too many details about the case (some might consider them spoilers, after all), we will say this: Richard Ramirez was ultimately convicted in 1989 for 13 murders, five attempted murders, 11 sexual assaults, and four burglaries.
He ultimately died in 2013 while awaiting execution on death row.
What are people saying about Night Stalker?
The series has yet to become available for streaming, but people on Twitter have had a lot to say about the trailer alone.
“The memories of that summer will never go away,” commented one viewer. “We were terrified to go to sleep and kept checking our windows… but I’m still gonna watch.”
“Ugh I still can’t sleep from the last documentary I saw about him,” added another.
Elsewhere, one more tweeted: “Been waiting for this since American Horror Story: 1989.”
And another said simply: “This looks chilling, I know I won’t sleep after watching!”
How many episodes is Night Stalker comprised of?
The limited series, directed by Silk Road’s Tiller Russell, is comprised of four episodes.
When will Night Stalker be made available for streaming?
The docuseries will drop in its entirety on Netflix on 13 January 2021. Will you be watching?
