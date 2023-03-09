Stylist has been offered an exclusive first look at the exciting new No Escape series – and we honestly can’t wait.
Are you in the market for an intriguing and twisty new thriller? Then you’re in luck, as No Escape – the TV adaptation of the Lucy Clarke’s bestelling novel of the same name – ticks all of those boxes and then some, promising to keep us enthralled from start to finish.
Now, Paramount+ has offered us an exclusive first look at the series, which was filmed on location in Thailand. So, yes, you better believe that it’s given us a serious case of wanderlust.
Here’s what you need to know.
What’s No Escape about?
When best friends Lana and Kitty go on the run from their lives in the UK, they find refuge on a romantic yacht, The Blue, crewed by a group of enigmatic people sailing through South East Asia.
Unfortunately, though, The Blue harbours some incredibly dark secrets – and it’s not long before the paradise the women thought they had found turns into a nightmare.
As per the book’s synopsis, “the tide turns when death creeps quietly on deck.
“A dangerous swell of mistrust and lies threatens to bring the crew’s adventures to an end, but some won’t let paradise go… whatever the price.”
“The idea for setting a novel on a yacht [was seeded on a holiday to Turkey],” says Clarke, noting that the story plays upon “the tight space, the magnifed emotions, and the conflict of wild freedoms versus slow travel.”
We’re into it, in a very big way.
Who stars in No Escape?
Bafta Scotland award-winner Abigail Lawrie (Tin Star) and Rhianne Barreto (The Outlaws) take the lead in this thriller as globetrotting BFFs Lana and Kitty.
The series also stars Jay Ryan (It: Chapter Two), Sean Keenan (The Power of the Dog), Colette Dalal Tchantcho (Domina), Elmo Anton Stratz (Westwall) and Narayan David Hecter (Riviera) as the crew onboard The Blue.
Susie Porter (Wentworth) and Josh McConville (Fantasy Island) are the Australian detectives investigating the mystery of The Blue, whilst Jake Macapagal (Metro Manila) is Captain Reyes from the local Filipino Police force, determined to discover what really happened onboard The Blue.
Colour us intrigued.
Who is working behind-the-scenes on No Escape?
The lead writer on the series is Kris Mrksa (White House Farm), and Hans Herbots (The Serpent/Cobra) is the lead director.
What are people saying about No Escape?
Sebastian Cardwell, deputy CCO, UK, at Paramount, who commissioned the series, commented: “No Escape promises viewers a heady mix of intrigue and escapism, delivered by an ensemble cast of UK and international talent.
“We have worked hard to develop a UK drama slate for Paramount+ which is distinct in its variety, with options for standalone hits as well as returning series. No Escape, together with the titles we have already announced and those on the way, will showcase the creative excellence of our local production community.”
Taking to Instagram, Lucy Clarke adds: “I’ve just watched the first three episodes [of No Escape], and WOW! It is beautifully shot, sensuous, dark, transportive, and the cast are MAGIC. I cannot wait for it to land on your screens!”
The author finishes: “When I saw the opening credits with the words ‘Based on the novel by Lucy Clarke’ I got goosebumps, and just sat there staring at the screen thinking, ‘How is this even real?’”
When can we watch No Escape?
Filming for No Escape has wrapped on location in Thailand, and the series is coming soon exclusively to Paramount+ in the UK.
We will bring you more details as and when they become available.
Anyone else excited?
