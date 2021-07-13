Considering that the sudden overload of beach-based photos on social media has left many of us feeling more than a tad envious, it’s fair to assume we’re not really in the mood to watch a TV series about someone having the best vacation of their life. Sorry not sorry. Thankfully, though, the people at ITV are all too aware of this. Which is why the channel’s upcoming thriller series, No Return, is giving the people what they want: a summer holiday gone wrong. Horribly, horribly wrong.

Here’s what you need to know about the TV show. What’s the plot of No Return? When they book an all-inclusive luxury break for themselves and their two children, Kathy and Martin assume that they’re finally going to get a chance to unwind – not to mention some much-needed family time. But, when their unsuspecting son accepts a seemingly innocent invitation to a beach party, it’s not long before the couple’s world spectacularly falls apart. “An arrest, an expensive and alien legal system, looming media coverage and resistance from fellow holidaymakers to come to their aid leaves the distraught parents fighting for Noah’s freedom when ironically he should be at school sitting his latest exams,” promises the show’s official synopsis.

Bafta award-winning actor Sheridan Smith will lead the cast of No Return.

All of the above absolutely fits the bill for ‘holiday from hell,’ in this writer’s opinion. And, considering it’s been penned by Danny Brocklehurst (aka the same writer who gifted us the Netflix adaptation of Harlan Coben’s The Stranger), we have a feeling there’s going to be twists and turns aplenty to enjoy, too. Who stars in No Return? Sheridan Smith is taking the lead as Kathy, while Quiz star Michael Jibson stars as her onscreen husband, Martin. Their 16-year old son Noah, meanwhile, will be played by Louis Ashbourne Serkis (who is, yes, the son of Lord Of The Rings star Andy Serkis).

Sian Brooke, Rufus Hound, and Jodie Campbell round off the cast nicely. What are people saying about No Return? Promising a tense tale that explores themes of parental love, guilt, and grievances – not to mention the issues around consent for teenagers, it makes sense that everyone involved in this TV project has expressed excitement. Executive producer Nicola Shindler said: “I am delighted to be working with Danny again on these fantastic scripts. He makes the audience ask ‘what if that were my holiday, my child’ in a thrilling way. And we are so lucky to have Sheridan and the rest of this very talented cast to bring this story to life.”

Sherlock star Sian Brooke will star opposite Sheridan Smith as her onscreen sister, Megan.

Smith, meanwhile, says: “I’m such a big fan of Danny Brocklehurst and Red Production, as they make incredible dramas. I was thrilled to be asked to play Kathy in this exciting production and to be at ITV again. “I can’t wait to start filming on this thrilling, complex story about a family finding their way through a terrifying situation.” When can we watch No Return? Filming on the four-part series is due to begin soon, which means that No Return is expected to air on ITV in 2022. We will bring you more details as and when they become available.

