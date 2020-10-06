Normal People’s Paul Mescal and Daisy Edgar-Jones are celebrating something special
Hollie Richardson
Daisy Edgar-Jones just celebrated a big Normal People moment by sharing a hilarious video of her co-star Paul Mescal.
Can you believe it’s nearly been six months since Normal People hit our screens?
The TV adaptation of Sally Rooney’s prize-winning novel kept a lot of us going throughout lockdown.
The coming-of-age story – about love, mental health and finding your place in the world – was all anyone could talk about after bingeing through the whole series while we were confined to our homes.
(And, lest we forget, Connell’s chain.)
Now, the stars of the series are celebrating a year since they wrapped up on filming.
Daisy Edgar-Jones, who of course played Marianne, has uploaded a behind-the-scenes bloopers video with her co-star Paul Mescal.
In the video, the two actors are running through a scene that takes place in Connell’s car, but they just can’t stop laughing each time they start filming.
For fans who know the chemistry and friendship between the two stars, it’s a hilarious watch. But Edgar-Jones also had an important and sweet message to share alongside the video.
“I can’t actually believe it is around a year ago today that we wrapped on NP, and what a year it has been,” she wrote in the caption.
“Thank you to all the lovely fans of our show, your support means so much to us. Thank you to everyone who made this series what it was and for giving me the most wonderful memories and my best friends.”
She added: “Thank you to @paul.mescal for amusing me so much with your Christmas jumper and for being such a brilliant acting partner and best pal.”
Mescal replied, writing: “Taking ourselves incredibly seriously.”
It’s no surprise that the two actors were recently included in Screen Daily’s “stars of tomorrow” list.
Edgar-Jones has just signed onto her first lead feature movie role: social thriller movie, Fresh.
And Mescal has landed a film role in Maggie Gyllenhaal’s The Lost Daughter, joining a cast that already boasts Olivia Colman and Jessie Buckley.
Perhaps all this good news is a good excuse to cosy up and rewatch Normal People on iPlayer this autumn?
Images: Getty