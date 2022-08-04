It seems like female-focused tales about friendship, sisterhood and all the other wonderful things we enjoy in a lighthearted series are likely to be taken care of in the upcoming new comedy series Not Dead Yet. The series basically does what it says in the title; it’s all about showing how forty-something women are not approaching old age and are merely navigating the regular trials and tribulations of life like any other woman. The comedy is based on Alexandra Potter’s 2020 book Confessions Of A Forty-Something F**k Up and we were already sold on the premise, but now, the series has brought Hannah Simone (who we all knew and loved as Cece in New Girl) on board as a series regular. With that, here’s everything you need to know about Not Dead Yet.

What is the plot of Not Dead Yet? The new comedy series centres on newly single Nell Stevens, a self-described disaster who works to restart the life and career she left behind 10 years ago. As the synopsis states: “A once-successful journalist, Nell put her career on hold to help her fiancé get his restaurant off the ground. Following their break-up, she takes the only job she can get – writing obituaries – which at first seems like a step backwards but ultimately might be exactly what she needs to move forward.” In the show’s pilot episode, the single-camera comedy is all about female friendship but as the season progresses it will lean more heavily into the workplace and all the fun (or not) that comes with good ol’ office environments.

Gina Rodriguez will be leading the cast of Not Dead Yet.

Who stars in Not Dead Yet? Leading the cast as Nell is Gina Rodriguez (Jane The Virgin) and joining her as a series regular is Hannah Simone, who will be playing Sam, a colleague of Nell’s. According to Deadline, Sam is the editor of the Life & Style section of the newspaper and a busy working mom. “A former wild child, Sam has hit her stride and seems to handle everything thrown her way with ease and an organised ‘mom purse’,” the synopsis reads. It continues: “But underneath this exterior, Sam struggles with taking too much on and misses her carefree single days when it was her and Nell against the world. She’s torn between her big work goals and missing the person she was before the kids and the big job. Hopefully, having Nell back will help her find that balance.” Other series regulars include Joshua Banday (Upload), Angela Gibbs (Hacks) and Rick Glassman (As We See It).

Hannah Simone has joined the cast of Not Dead Yet.

When and where will Not Dead Yet be available to watch? While there’s not an exact release date confirmed yet, we do know that Not Dead Yet is slated for release in 2023. The series will air in the US via ABC and Hulu and will be available to watch on Disney+ here in the UK. Watch this space for updates.

