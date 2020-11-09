This is when lockdown TV gets good again, so stick this date in your diary

England is back in lockdown (ugh), which means we’re all looking for the next Tiger King. By this, though, we don’t just mean the next brilliantly bingeable TV show (there’s loads of them on Netflix and Amazon Prime already, after all). Instead, we’re referring to that one big show that’s guaranteed to get us all talking on social media. We want something that sparks conversation, that makes us think (or meme), and that helps us feel more connected with one another. And we’re looking for a show that does all of this in spite of the fact that, y’know, we’re all watching telly from within our own private cocoons. Obviously.

Thankfully, we don’t have all that long to wait, as three of winter 2020’s biggest TV shows are due to drop on the exact same day: Sunday 15 November. Here’s what you need to know about them. Small Axe

Small Axe: a scene from Mangrove.

That’s right, folks: Mangrove, the first film from Steve McQueen’s highly-anticipated Small Axe anthology, will premiere on BBC One and iPlayer on Sunday 15 November. Split over two episodes, the film centres on Frank Crichlow (Shaun Parkes), the owner of Notting Hill’s Caribbean restaurant, Mangrove, a small restaurant in Ladbroke Grove, which soon becomes a social heart for the community – and, over time, a flashpoint for resistance. Recounting the true story of the Mangrove 9, a number of racially-charged police raids prompt nine men and women, including Frank and leader of the British Black Panther Movement Altheia Jones-LeCointe (Letitia Wright) and activist Darcus Howe (Malachi Kirby), to take to the streets in protest. But, when they are wrongly arrested and charged with incitement to riot, a highly publicised trial ensues, leading to a hard-fought win for those fighting against discrimination. I’m A Celebrity 2020

As in, yes, the ITV reality series which usually dumps celebrities in the depths of the Australian jungle. For the first time in the show’s history, though, the camp will be based in the historic Gwrych Castle, in Abergele in North Wales (ah, the coronavirus strikes again!), which means we’ll be getting two weeks of new trials and vastly different weather conditions than those seen in the usual I’m a Celebrity camp. And, in case you’re wondering, the lineup looks pretty good, too. There’s TV presenter Vernon Kay, broadcaster and journalist Victoria Derbyshire, EastEnders actor Shane Richie, Paralympic gold medallist Hollie Arnold, BBC Radio 1 DJ Jordan North, Coronation Street star Beverley Callard, dancer and Strictly Come Dancing professional AJ Pritchard, author and podcaster Giovanna Fletcher, Olympic legend Sir Mo Farah, and soap star Jessica Plummer. Essentially, it’s two weeks of water cooler TV. Except, this time around, the water cooler will be a virtual one accessed via Zoom, Twitter, and an abundance of memes. Don’t miss out. The Crown

The Crown season four: Emma Corrin as Princess Diana.

It’s the lavish Netflix Original that needs no introduction: award-winning series The Crown will be available for streaming from the 15 November. The official synopsis for The Crown’s fourth season reads: “As the 1970s are drawing to a close, Queen Elizabeth (Olivia Colman) and her family find themselves preoccupied with safeguarding the line of succession by securing an appropriate bride for Prince Charles (Josh O’Connor), who is still unmarried at 30. “While Charles’ romance with a young Lady Diana Spencer (Emma Corrin) provides a much-needed fairy tale to unite the British people, as the transformation from teenager to Princess of Wales takes place, it is anything but a fairy tale for Diana.” Anyone else incredibly excited to dive back into all that royal drama and intrigue?

