Now TV in February 2021: the best new films and TV shows to watch this month
With TV schedules bursting at the seams with content to keep us entertained, choosing something you actually want to watch from the glut of new shows can be overwhelming.
With that in mind we’ve gone through everything new coming to Sky and Now TV in February to pick the shows and films truly worth your time. And there’s a heady mix of content from international thrillers to biopics about iconic singers and famed authors, as well as a wry take on modern dating.
Here’s our pick of the best…
ZeroZeroZero
The international cocaine trade is the focus of this new eight-part crime thriller, which promises to be quite the ride.
It follows a giant shipment of the drug around the world and is told from multiple perspectives taking in Mexican cartels, an Italian mafia family, a rich family in New Orleans and even the Sahara Desert. The show, which is based on a book by Italian author Roberto Saviano, also stars Andrea Riseborough and Gabriel Byrne.
Thursday 4 February, 9pm, Sky Atlantic and Now TV
Birds of Prey
Margot Robbie takes centre stage in this vibrant and fun big budget comic book spin off. She plays anti-hero Harley Quinn, who after escaping her toxic relationship with Joker, is trying to find her place in the world, and dodge some of her many enemies.
She soon learns that to survive she will have to join forces with a motley group of women, made up of pickpocket, Cassandra Cain (Ella Jay Basco), a diamond hunter and assassin (Mary Elizabeth Winstead), Black Canary (Jurnee Smollett) and a policewoman (Rosie Perez).
5 February, Sky Cinema and Now TV
Devils
Patrick Dempsey is a long way from Grey’s Anatomy in this new thriller about power and money set between Rome and London.
He stars alongside Alessandro Borghi who plays Massimo Ruggeri, the head of trading at a powerful investment bank. All his ambitions look set to be realised until he falls out with his billionaire boss and mentor Dominic Morgan (Dempsey) after a scandal involving Massimo’s wife and the death of his rival throws everything off course.
Can Massimo clear his name? Surely you don’t want us to spoil that…
17th February, Sky Atlantic and Now TV
To Olivia
We all know Roald Dahl and the delightful books he gave to the world, but this film, based on a true story looks at the personal life behind the powerhouse author.
Keeley Hawes plays Patricia Neal, Dahl’s (Hugh Bonneville) American actor wife and the mother of their two children. When their daughter Olivia dies their lives are torn apart with grief and they have to work out if, and how, they can move on together.
19 February, Sky Cinema and Now TV
Dating No Filter
If you’re single, you know that dating in the current world is a lot. Now it’s set to get a comic twist care of this new dating show.
It sees pairs of single people sent on first dates which are observed and commented on by comedians including Daisy May Cooper, Joel Dommett, Josh Widdicombe, Tom Allen, Rosie Jones, Suzi Ruffell and Susan Wokoma.
As Cooper says: “I cannot tell you the amount of times Susie and I have been sat in Wetherspoons pissed on pinot analysing other people’s cringey Tinder dates. Now we’re getting paid for it…honestly can’t believe it.”
25 February, Sky One and Now TV
The United States Vs Billie Holiday
In 1939, seminal jazz singer Billie Holiday released a protest song called Strange Fruit, about the lynching of Black people. In this new film, Andra Day plays the singer as she is pursued by the US government, as part of their ‘war on drugs’ in an effort to stop her performing the song.
The sting is led by federal agent Jimmy Fletcher, who Holiday embarked on a passionate relationship with.
26 February, Sky Cinema and Now TV
Images: Sky TV