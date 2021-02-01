With TV schedules bursting at the seams with content to keep us entertained, choosing something you actually want to watch from the glut of new shows can be overwhelming.

With that in mind we’ve gone through everything new coming to Sky and Now TV in February to pick the shows and films truly worth your time. And there’s a heady mix of content from international thrillers to biopics about iconic singers and famed authors, as well as a wry take on modern dating.