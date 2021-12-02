Only Murders In The Building season 2: Cara Delevingne joins cast of Hulu’s murder comedy series
Hulu’s Only Murders In The Building captured our hearts in season 1. Now, Cara Delevingne is joining Selena Gomez and Steve Martin for the upcoming second series.
Following the success of it’s first series, which streamed on Disney+ in the UK earlier this year, Hulu have announced black comedy Only Murders in the Building as its most watched original comedy series in 2021.
It’s no wonder, then, that it’s already been renewed for a second season, and with an exciting addition joining the already starry cast.
Cara Delevingne will join series regulars Selena Gomez, Steve Martin and Martin Short, who play true crime-obsessed armchair detectives turned actual detectives when residents in their building are mysteriously murdered.
If you missed out on the hilarious first season, allow us to help you catch up. The series follows three strangers (Gomez, Martin, and Short) who, much like basically everyone in the entire world, are utterly obsessed with true crime. But when there’s murder to solve, a killer in the building, a long list of suspects, and mildly threatening text messages from a mysterious someone, they soon realise that playing detective is infinitely more enjoyable when there’s a TV screen separating you from all the gore and guts.
What ensues is a heartwarmingly funny and deliciously dark story of unlikely friendship and connection in the modern age, all with a healthy dollop of whodunnit. Basically, the perfect cosy winter viewing.
While we don’t have a lot of details about the eagerly awaited second installment, we do know that Delevingne will play a character named Alice, who’s described as a sophisticated art world insider who becomes enmeshed in the mystery.
Will she come onboard to help the investigation, or play a more sinister role as a person of interest? We can’t wait to find out.
Only Murders In The Building streams on Disney Plus. Season 1 is available to watch now.
Images: Getty/Hulu