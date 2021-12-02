Following the success of it’s first series, which streamed on Disney+ in the UK earlier this year, Hulu have announced black comedy Only Murders in the Building as its most watched original comedy series in 2021.

It’s no wonder, then, that it’s already been renewed for a second season, and with an exciting addition joining the already starry cast.

Cara Delevingne will join series regulars Selena Gomez, Steve Martin and Martin Short, who play true crime-obsessed armchair detectives turned actual detectives when residents in their building are mysteriously murdered.