Warning: this article contains minor spoilers for Only Murders In The Building season two. It seems like only yesterday we were still reeling from that wonderful season two finale of Only Murders In The Building. It was well-paced, twisted and had us guessing till the very last moment – just a few of the things we love about the Disney+ drama. Upon the release of the finale, we were also overjoyed to hear the news that a third season of Only Murders In The Building had been confirmed. In the last moments of season two, we got a brief (albeit very dramatic) glimpse of what series three could explore. A time-jump into the future showed our fun-loving trio on their own tracks, not obsessing over true crime cases in the Arconia. But then murder seemed to strike again with a surprise death.

Like we said, we were reeling. So it’s safe to say we’re chomping at the bit for answers in series three.

Our beloved Only Murders In The Building trio: Oliver (Martin Short), Charles (Steve Martin) and Mabel (Selena Gomez)

While news of the upcoming season is still thin on the ground, we do have some exciting casting announcements that are notching our excitement for the new series up tenfold. We were introduced to Paul Rudd’s character, Ben Glenroy, in the series two finale. But in a classic Only Murders In The Building twist, Ben dropped dead on stage on the opening night of Oliver’s (Martin Short) new Broadway show. It was a devastating end to what would have been Oliver’s grand comeback to the big stage – something we’d been waiting for since the start of the series. Rudd has been cast in season three, but knowing how his character ends up, we’re assuming we’ll be getting a fair dose of flashbacks (or another big twist).

Paul Rudd will be joining the cast of Only Murders In The Building series three.

Now, it’s also been announced that Jesse Williams will be joining the cast of the new series. The actor, who is best known for his 12-season role as Jackson Avery in Grey’s Anatomy, will be joining the cast as a documentarian. According to Variety, the recurring role will see Williams’ character take a particular interest in the case that Oliver, Mabel (Selena Gomez) and Charles (Steve Martin) are working on.

Grey's Anatomy's Jesse Williams will also be joining the cast of Only Murders In The Building series three.

While season one saw the trio investigate the death of their neighbour Tim Kono, season two saw them investigate the murder of their building’s board president Bunny Folger (Jayne Houdyshell). Speaking about what we can expect from this future season to Entertainment Weekly, creator John Hoffman said: “Season one was really centred around a Mabel story, and then Charles and his father emotionally led season two in many ways, so it feels right to lean into Oliver a bit more and his dream of a potential comeback. “And so that’s where it started to feel like we can go into the theatre and imagine a break between them so that we have fodder for what happened in that year jump, and where are they when we join them in season three around this new problem they have. We reset them a little bit, reset their world, and yet the Arconia is still very present in season three.” Here’s to another season with twists, turns and a return of our true crime-obsessed group of friends. We’ll update this piece as and when more details about season three become available, so watch this space. Only Murders In The Building series one and two are available to stream on Disney+

