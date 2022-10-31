Created in 2001, Daedone’s wellness brand promised spiritual enlightenment through the practice of ’orgasmic meditation’ – a combination of mindfulness and orgasm. Fitting neatly into San Francisco’s tech bubble, Daedone maintains that she adapted the term from Buddhist and tantric practices, where mediation is combined with sexual stimulation.

With the promise of 15-minute orgasms and a community built on physical, mental and spiritual liberation, the company went from strength to strength, with a large and loyal client base.

But the documentary casts doubt on the validity of Daedone’s claims, revealing a darker side to the business, with former members alleging far more sinister goings-on behind the scenes.

Originating as a teaching business with a focus on female orgasms, Daedone and her business partner Robert Kandell have been besieged by claims of prostitution, fraud, cult-like behaviour and trafficking, to name a few, leading to the once-celebrated company closing its doors in 2018.

The company is subject to an ongoing FBI investigation, with its founders ferociously defending themselves, claiming in a Medium newsletter: “Our rapidly growing education company and personal empowerment movement – formed to help people grow and heal – had been flipped upside down and cast as one organised to exploit and harm.”