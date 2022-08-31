If you’re a fan of a gritty thriller, there’s a good chance you’ve already blitzed your way through all five seasons of Orphan Black. The Canadian science fiction series premiered back in 2013 and confirmed itself as one of the most talked-about shows on the internet. Loyal fans clubbed together to discuss theories, plotlines and characters. And throughout its five series, Orphan Black received critical acclaim and various accolades, including Golden Globe and Screen Actors Guild (SAG) award nominations.

In the series, Sarah, a streetwise hustler, witnesses the suicide of a girl who looks just like her, and subsequently assumes her identity. But she soon discovers a compelling conspiracy that changes her life forever. Tatiana Maslany (She-Hulk) led the original series, but we’re getting a new spin-off series entitled Orphan Black: Echoes. Now, we’ve just learned that British acting powerhouse Keeley Hawes is confirmed to lead the series, so with that, here’s everything you need to know about the series.

What is the plot of Orphan Black: Echoes?

Krysten Ritter will be co-leading new series Orphan Black: Echoes.

According to Deadline, the 10-episode series takes place in the near future and explores the scientific manipulation of human existence. According to the synopsis: “It follows a group of women – two of them played by Hawes and Ritter – as they weave their way into each other’s lives and embark on a thrilling journey, unravelling the mystery of their identity and uncovering a wrenching story of love and betrayal.”

Who will star in Orphan Black: Echoes?

Keeley Hawes will lead the cast of Orphan Black: Echoes.

As previously mentioned, Hawes – of Bodyguard, Line Of Duty and forthcoming thriller Crossfire fame – will be leading the series opposite Krysten Ritter (Jessica Jones), who will be starring as Lucy, “a woman with an unimaginable origin story, trying to find her place in the world”. As per Deadline, Hawes will portray “a perceptive but sensitive scientist who finds herself at odds with her own moral code when circumstances lead her to make an unthinkable choice”. Other cast members also include Amanda Fix (Kung Fu) and Avan Jogia (Victorious). Fix will play Jules, “a salty teen trying to find herself. The newly adopted daughter of wealthy parents, Jules is tough as nails, a little reckless but brutally smart.” Jogia will portray Lucy’s boyfriend, Jack, “a soft-spoken former army medic and single father”, according to the synopsis. “He’s devoted his life to raising his daughter and discovers the woman he loves has an unimaginable secret.”

Avan Jogia will also be starring in Orphan Black: Echoes.

What has been said about Orphan Black: Echoes?

Anna Fishko (Pieces Of Her) will write, executive produce and serve as showrunner for Orphan Black: Echoes while John Fawcett is also returning to the franchise to executive produce and direct. Speaking about the new series in a statement earlier in April this year, he said: “Embarking on a new saga of Orphan Black with Anna, our partners at Boat Rocker, and AMC could not be more exciting. “For all our dedicated OB fans out there, I am thrilled that we can bring this new chapter to them. Without our fans, this new show certainly wouldn’t exist and for that, I am deeply grateful. I can’t wait to ‘follow the crazy science’ for them!”

When and where will Orphan Black: Echoes be available to watch?

The new series will be released on AMC Networks’ digital platform AMC+, but as of yet, a UK release date and streamer is yet to be confirmed. We do know, though, that Orphan Black: Echoes is slated for a 2023 release so mark it in your calendars, people. Watch this space for updates.

