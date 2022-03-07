Warning: contains mild spoilers for the first episode of ITV’s Our House. If there’s one TV genre I’m going to lap up in its entirety, it’s a psychological thriller. They’re often slow-burning, warrant a head scratch (or several) and keep you thinking long after you’ve watched them. Well, ITV is certainly providing the goods on the drama front with Our House – a new thriller series that’ll have you wanting to blitz through all four of its episodes and leave you feeling more than a little confused.

Adapted from the 2018 international bestselling novel of the same name by Louise Candlish, Our House tells the story of a woman who arrives home one day to find strangers moving into her home. What happens when the house you’ve bought and lived in with your family for years is suddenly taken away from you?

Martin Compston in ITV's Our House, which premieres tonight.

While the drama does centre on these perplexing house-related problems, it also explores something many of us can relate to: the intricacies and problems of relationships. Particularly, though, the question of if you can ever really know someone (ie your partner) fully? Series based around love, relationships and marriage fill up our TV guides regularly, but the thing that underlines the thriller nature of Our House is the honest (and daunting) truth that perhaps some relationships are built on dishonesty and half-truths more than anything. You don’t need climactic scenes and high-octane drama, when realistically, what’ll keep you up at night with this series is its proximity to reality.

In the drama, we follow Fiona and Bram Lawson, played by Tuppence Middleton (Downton Abbey) and Martin Compston (Line Of Duty) respectively.

I May Destroy You's Weruche Opia stars in ITV's Our House as Merle.

We come to learn that their seemingly happy marriage is a thing of the past, as we see Bram cheating on Fi within the first few moments of the premiere episode. Infidelity, while hard to deal with, is not the difficult thing for Fi to get a grasp on here, though. It’s the fact that Fi walks in on Bram cheating on her with her own best friend, Merle (I May Destroy You’s Weruche Opia). It’s a betrayal of trust that we discover in the first 10 minutes of the first episode, though it paints a picture of the deceit that plagues this series. Bram is a slippery character and someone you can’t understand fully, which is part of the show’s slow-burning appeal. We don’t quite know what he’s thinking, and with Fi desperately trying to call him (in the present day) about the selling of their house, you quickly get the sense that Bram definitely has something to do with it all.

Martin Compston and Tuppence Middleton in ITV's Our House.

Throughout the episode, we flash back to a life Fi and Bram cultivated – one full of happiness, initial romance and smiles in their new home. But we also flash forward and see the family navigating a newfound living arrangement to fit around their separation. “This is who you are – you’re irresponsible and selfish; you’re a liar,” Fi tells him, as she hands him a box of his speeding fine tickets. But Bram’s aggression is palpable as he flips his own personal scenario into something bigger – shifting the blame within the conversation on to Fi, the wife he cheated on. “So that’s it? We just get divorced? Destroy a family, destroy everything we built together – just sell the house and go our separate ways? Is that really what you want?” Bram interrogates Fi. It’s a narcissistic trait, but rather than underline Bram as such a character, this first episode presents a more general outlook at how Bram fits scenarios around him. Another example of this is when he meets with his manager at work.

Martin Compston and Tuppence Middleton star as estranged husband and wife Fi and Bram Lawson in Our House

She’s young and clearly fond of Bram – something he plays up towards by mentioning his ensuing divorce and winking. Although what he mentions in the meeting is grounds for him being fired – losing his driving license stops his ability to visit clients – she tells him that she’ll put in a “good word” with his line manager to prevent that from happening. Close calls seem to dot through Bram’s life, it seems. As Bram has another secret rendezvous with Merle, it highlights how his suspicious behaviour seamlessly blends with the image of a doting father and caring partner. It’s tricky to decipher which we should believe, but perhaps in the closing moments of this initial episode, we get some kind of answer. While the puzzling first episode draws to a close, we’re left with one major cliffhanger that may underline what kind of person Bram is. Or will it lead to an arc of redemption for this enigmatic character? We don’t know quite yet, but can’t wait to see the drama unfold over the next three episodes. Our House premieres tonight at 9pm on ITV, with episodes airing consecutively this week.

