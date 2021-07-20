Ever since Line Of Duty ended earlier in the year, fans have been left with a Martin Compston-shaped hole in their lives. Luckily, the actor stars opposite Suranne Jones in Vigil, the BBC’s upcoming tense drama that’s set underwater. And it’s just been confirmed that we’ll see Compston in another gripping new series, Our House.

You may also like Vigil: watch the new trailer for Suranne Jones and Martin Compston’s gripping upcoming BBC thriller

Adapted from the 2018 international bestselling novel of the same name written by Louise Candlish, Our House tells the story of a woman who arrives home one day to find strangers moving into her house… Who stars in Our House? ITV has confirmed that Compston will play an ‘estranged husband’ in the new psychological thriller. Tuppence Middleton (Downton Abbey, War And Peace), Rupert Penry-Jones (The Drowning, Whitechapel) and Weruche Opia (I May Destroy You) will also star in the ‘edge-of-your-seat- series.

You may also like No Return: this new ITV thriller series is all about the holiday from hell

What is Our House about? The full synopsis reads: “Fiona Lawson (Middleton) arrives home one day to find strangers moving into her house. With all her family’s possessions and furniture nowhere to be seen, Fi believes there’s been a huge mistake and insists her home isn’t for sale. “With events spiralling beyond her control, her panic rises as she can’t reach her estranged husband, Bram (Compston).

ITV's Our House stars Tuppence Middleton and Martin Compston.

“As she reflects upon the safe space in which she and her family had made a life together, Fi begins to peel back the layers of her relationship and discovers her husband has disappeared. With her life shattered, she realises the secrets and lies have only just begun. “Intertwining the present day with flashback scenes of Fiona and Bram’s life together, their separation and their new relationships with Toby and Wendy, Our House gradually unravels unexpected secrets and shocking revelations, culminating in a nail-biting finale.”

You may also like Best TV shows of 2021: 64 brilliant TV shows to watch this year (with release dates)

Who is behind the Our House adaptation? American Horror Story fans will be excited to hear that the Netflix series’ director is involved in this new production. The novel has been adapted by screenwriter Simon Ashdown (Funland) and produced by Red Planet Pictures, with joint managing director Belinda Campbell (Death In Paradise, Sanditon) as executive producer. Sheree Folkson (Bridgerton, American Horror Story) will serve as lead director, with Tom Mullens (Endeavour, Poldark) as producer. When will Our House be released? Filming has only just started on the four-part series, so it’s likely that it will land on ITV in 2022. In the meantime, the channel has a number of gripping new dramas coming this year, including No Return (starring Sheridan Smith), Trigger Point (with Vicky McClure) and Ridley (with Adrian Dunbar in the lead). That’s plenty to keep us going.

Sign up for the latest news and must-read features from Stylist, so you don't miss out on the conversation. Enter your email address Let's go! By entering my email I agree to Stylist’s Privacy Policy