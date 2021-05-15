You may also like Outlander season 6: Caitriona Balfe just introduced 3 new characters

Based on George RR Martin’s book Fire & Blood in the Game Of Thrones collection, House Of The Dragon will be set 300 years before the original GOT series and will tell the story of Daenerys Targaryen’s ancestors. As per the novel’s synopsis, “Fire And Blood begins their tale with the legendary Aegon the Conqueror, creator of the Iron Throne, and goes on to recount the generations of Targaryens who fought to hold that iconic seat, all the way up to the civil war that nearly tore their dynasty apart.”

House Of The Dragon, Graham McTavish will join Matt Smith as part of the cast.

Paddy Considine, Olivia Cooke and Matt Smith will star in the series, alongside a cast that includes Steve Toussaint, Rhys Ifans, Eve Best and Sonoya Mizuno. Last month, fans were treated to some first-look photos, including a glimpse of Smith dressed in his blonde wig for the role of Prince Daemon Targaryen. And in an interview with Stylist, McTavish has just addressed the rumours that he will also appear in the soon-to-be hit new series.

You may also like The 28 best TV series based on books

“I’m enjoying that, yes,” he said when asked about the exciting new project. “I’m really having a lot of fun. We’ve just started. It’s a very big project, so we’re getting to know each other. They’re lovely people. It’s great, but I can’t tell you too much. I can’t tell you really anything about the story! But it involves a lot dragons.” Heughan, who was with McTavish during the interview, joked: “Am I in it?” Laughing, McTavish replied: “So far, no. And I have been waiting… I have to say ‘Where is Sam?’ because it’s always in my contract now.”

Although his role is yet to be revealed, fans have been quick to try and work out who McTavish will play. As reported in the Radio Times, the actor was “spotted in full costume on the House Of The Dragon set in Cornwall, sparking rumours he would be playing Harrold Westerling, the lord commander of the kingsguard.” Explaining more about the character, the report describes him as: “The commander and longest-serving member of the kingsguard who still remembers the lustre of the storied Seven Knights. A once powerful knight and a successful military background, so a man with presence and status. Given the responsibility to the king to watch over and guard the princess. In the current regime, where widespread peace has led to complacency and indulgence, he feels something of a loss of purpose, but nevertheless serves the king with a fierce, if quiet, loyalty.”

You may also like Game of Thrones: winter is coming (again) in the confirmed House of The Dragon prequel

We don’t have too long to wait for the mysteries around the new series to unravel, as winter will come once more pretty soon. House of the Dragon is set to air on HBO in the US and Sky Atlantic in the UK sometime in 2022.

Sign up for the latest news and must-read features from Stylist, so you don't miss out on the conversation. Enter your email address Let's go! By entering my email I agree to Stylist’s Privacy Policy