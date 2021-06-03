Calling all sassenachs: the ‘droughtlander’ is finally coming to an end. Yes, it’s just been confirmed that Outlander is returning with its sixth season. The pandemic delayed filming over the last 12 months, but fans can expect it to land on Amazon Prime Video in early 2022 (a more precise date will be confirmed nearer the time). To celebrate the news, Starz has shared first-look photos of Jamie (Sam Heughan) and Clare Fraser (Caitriona Balfe) in the new season – hurrah!

Let’s take a look at everything we know about Outlander season six… What happened in Outlander season five? In the last season, we saw the Jamie, Claire, Brianna, Roger and baby Jemmy settle into life at Fraser’s Ridge in North Carolina. But it didn’t take long for trouble to strike. Key events included Murtagh’s death, Brianna killing Stephen Bonnet, Roger losing his voice after a near-death experience and a controversial final episode about Clare’s rape. By the end of the series, the impending American Revolution was on the horizon.

Outlander season six: Jamie, Claire and Brianna will return to Fraser's Ridge.

What will Outlander season six be about? The series tends to loosely follow Diana Gabaldon’s novels, so we can guess some of the season’s major storylines based on what happens in A Breath of Snow and Ashes. It sees Jamie and Clare facing the outbreak of the American Revolution, facing kidnappings, assault and imprisonment (it’s never a quiet day in the life of these two, right?). As per the synopsis: “It’s 1772, the Royal Colony of North Carolina, and the governor calls upon Jamie Fraser to unite the backcountry and preserve the colony for King and Crown. One minor problem: Jamie Fraser’s wife, Claire, is a time-traveller, as are his daughter and son-in-law. And Jamie knows that three years hence, the shot heard round the world will be fired, and the end of it all will be independence – with those loyal to the King either dead or in exile.”

It continues: “Beyond present danger, though, looms the threat of a tiny clipping from the Wilmington Gazette, dated 1776, which reports the destruction of the house on Fraser’s Ridge and the death by fire of James Fraser and all his family. For once, Jamie Fraser hopes the time-travellers in his family are wrong about the future. But only time will tell.” Who will star in Outlander season six? The Fraser family is set to return, and Balfe recently introduced four new Outlander characters on her social media channels. “Happy looking bunch, aren’t they…” she wrote alongside a photograph.

Malva, Tom and Allan Christie are played by Jessica Reynolds, Mark Lewis and Alexander Vlahos respectively. As per the book that the season is based on, Malva has some major, life-changing news for Jamie when she turns up to Fraser’s Ridge. And in true Outlander style, a lot of drama ensues, involving a murder. “She’s kind of in awe of Claire,” Reynolds told Balfe in a video interview about Malva. “She’s heard so much about Jamie and she expects him to be the hero of her story then she sees the woman and she’s like, ‘Oh no, I’m more interested in her.’ “We start off with her as an innocent, eager to learn, world in front of her [girl], and to become a woman like Claire… then lots of stuff gets in the way.”

When will Outlander season six be released?

Starz has announced that Outlander is scheduled to return in early 2022. It also revealed that it will consist of eight episodes, including a 90-minute opener. “We are excited to get into the editing room to work on bringing the fans one step closer to reuniting with the family back on Fraser’s Ridge,” showrunner Matthew B. Roberts told Entertainment Weekly. “Filming in 2021 has presented an unprecedented set of challenges which led us to the decision to truncate the season in order to bring the fans the most vibrant and dynamic season as soon as possible.” He added: “We will then film an extended season seven with 16 episodes next year as life returns to normalcy.” Sláinte to that.

