Warning: this article contains spoilers for the previous seasons of Ozark. Ozark fans can finally breathe a sigh of relief as the new series finally has a release date. Having last graced our screens nearly two years ago, fans of the thrilling drama have been eagerly anticipating its return after *that* shocking cliffhanger finale of season three. The series, created by Bill Dubuque and Mark Williams, follows the Byrde family and their extraordinary turn from mundane suburban life to running a dangerous criminal enterprise. Using the picturesque Ozarks in Missouri as its backdrop, the series explores capitalism, relatable family dynamics and how the Byrdes manage to survive in their new surroundings.

Ozark has been long adored for its depictions of family life, female entrepreneurship and brilliant casting. Starring Jason Bateman and Laura Linney as Marty and Wendy Byrde, this series is set to follow the couple after the finale saw them both rocked by the surprise execution of Helen Pierce, played by Janet McTeer. Finally though, Netflix has given us an official first look and trailer for the new season, so here’s what we know about the next season so far.

Helen Pierce, played by Janet McTeer, is no more but what's in store for the Byrde family?

What is season four of Ozark going to be about? One episode of Ozark is enough to get our heads around but season three was one of the most emotionally charged so far. With the arrival of (and subsequent order of murder put out on) Wendy’s brother, Ben Davis (Tom Pelphrey), we saw a sister-brother dynamic unfold that didn’t end too well. Most of all though, the dynamic between the Byrdes and Omar Navarro (Felix Solis) was the main plot of the last series and sets to remain the same in the upcoming one too. With illicit phone calls from Wendy and a seemingly strong relationship with cartel lawyer Helen Pierce that abruptly ended in her death, there’s no guessing what drug boss Navarro could be capable of next. The trailer shows us that the series will pick up from that very day at Navarro’s son’s baptism party. But with Ruth (Julia Garner) now loathing the Byrdes and teaming up with Darlene Snell (Lisa Emery) on her opium empire, it seems as though competition (and all the danger that comes with it) will naturally be at the heart of the next series.

The brother-sister dynamic between Wendy and Ben was a focal point of the last season.

Who will star in Ozark season four? The new season will retain its regular cast and see Emmy award winners Jason Bateman, Laura Linney and Julia Garner all reprise their roles as Marty, Wendy and Ruth. We’re also set to be introduced to some new characters as Bruce Davison, Ali Stroker (The Glee Project) and Veronica Falcón (Jungle Cruise) have all been announced to join the cast also. Their roles are currently unconfirmed.

Is there a trailer for Ozark season four? Yes, and in true Ozark fashion, it doesn’t give much away. The mini trailer was released yesterday on 19 October and is full of ominous shots of well-known settings in the series. Bateman can be heard narrating “money is, at its essence, that measure of a man’s choices” and while we know this could signal his new working relationship with Navarro, there’s no telling what it could imply later in the series. The trailer can be found here:

Is there an official release date for Ozark? Yes! The trailer states that part one of the new series will be available to stream on Netflix on 21 January 2022. This new series will follow a different format to its previous seasons and will be released in two mini series’ rather than one. Each part will comprise of seven episodes each. There isn’t currently an official release date for the second part but it will most probably be announced after the fourth season premiere.

Has Netflix released anything else about Ozark? You’re in luck as Netflix seems to be treating us here as they’ve also released a “first look” at the new series. We’re plunged into yet another tense scene that takes off right where we left Marty and Wendy in season three. You can watch it for yourself here:

Is this the final season of Ozark? Unfortunately, yes. Netflix has confirmed that this will be the last season of the hit series but that’s not to say it won’t go out without a bang. Although showrunner Chris Mundy has stated that “it could be four [seasons], it could be seven,” this is indeed the last series of the drama. Felix Solis who plays Omar Navarro in the series told Deadline: “All good things must come to an end. This was a good job that must come to an end. We don’t want to wait until it’s not good for it to end.”

