If, like us, you were enamoured by Disney+’s Dopesick, we may have found another big – and equally engaging – drama to dig into. While the topic of the opioid epidemic is far from a light-hearted one, TV has been engaging with the subject more of late, and it’s through series like Dopesick that many of us have learned more about the real-life, harrowing situations at the heart of it. We knew we were onto a winner as soon as we tuned in to Dopesick and Michael Keaton’s recent SAG award win was just the icing on the cake for such a momentous series. Now, though, Netflix is covering the drug crisis in its own way in new drama Painkiller.

Matthew Broderick shared – in a joint interview with wife, Sarah Jessica Parker – that playing Purdue Pharma boss Richard Sackler in Painkiller would be an unusual role for him. “There was something sort of attractive about that,” he admitted. As well as having a mother who went through the “absolute agony” of taking opioids, he acknowledged just how “complicated” a story it can be to tell. While Broderick is one of the show’s leads as Sackler, the rest of the cast is full of familiar faces. With that, here’s everything we know about Netflix’s Painkiller so far.

Matthew Broderick will star as Purdue Pharma boss Richard Sackler.

What is the plot of Netflix’s Painkiller? It looks like the details about the forthcoming drama are being held a closely guarded secret at Netflix. So far, the only official synopsis we have is that it is a “drama series about the origins of the opioid crisis”. The project was announced back in 2020 and will be based on Patrick Radden Keefe’s article The Family That Built An Empire Of Pain for the New Yorker and Pulitzer prize-winning journalist and author Barry Meier’s groundbreaking book Pain Killer: An Empire Of Deceit And The Origin Of America’s Opioid Epidemic. The two writers are serving as consultants on Painkiller, which is set to hone in on Purdue Pharma’s involvement especially. Narcos showrunner Eric Newman is also executive producer of the new series, as well as Emmy award-nominated writing duo Micah Fitzerman-Blue and Noah Harpster (A Beautiful Day In The Neighborhood, Transparent) who are also writers for the series. With such an impressive team behind the scenes of this limited series, we can’t wait to see how such a topic will be explored on screen.

Who will star in Netflix’s Painkiller? As well as Broderick – who will be starring as Sackler, scion of the billionaire Sackler family and senior executive at Purdue Pharma, Uzo Aduba (Orange Is The New Black) will also be leading the cast as Edie, the investigator leading the case against Purdue. West Duchovny (Linoleum, The Magicians) will play Shannon, a new recruit to the Purdue sales team. Dina Shihabi (Archive 81, Ramy) will appear as Britt, a veteran sales rep for Purdue. John Rothman (One Mississippi, Ghostbusters) will also play Mortimer Sackler, co-owner of Purdue Pharma. Also joining the cast is Sam Anderson (Forrest Gump) as Raymond Sackler, Taylor Kitsch (Friday Night Lights) as Glen Kryger, Carolina Bartczak (X-Men: Apocalypse) as Lily Kryger, Tyler Ritter (The McCarthys) as John Brownlee, John Ales (The Nutty Professor) as Dr Gregory Fitzgibbons, Ron Lea (Doc) as Bill Havens, Ana Cruz Kayne (Little Women) as Brianna Ortiz and Jack Mulhern (Mare Of Easttown) as Tyler Kryger.

Orange Is The New Black's Uzo Aduba will be starring in Netflix's Painkiller.

What has been said about Netflix’s Painkiller? Speaking about his role in Painkiller, Broderick told The Hollywood Reporter: “I had a mom who had cancer and was on those pills. She was in absolute agony, and they helped her a great deal. So I’ve seen both ends of it. I know how bad they are. And I know what a miracle [they can be]. “It’s a complicated story. Because obviously they then marketed it for people who didn’t need them and all that, and it’s horrible. But I have experience from both sides.” Newman also said of the series: “A tragedy decades in the making, the opioid crisis has become one of the most devastating public health crises of our time. Unlike other drug epidemics, born from underground manufacturing and covert smuggling, this epidemic began by prescription – dispensed by doctors, approved by government regulators, and promoted by a family-owned pharmaceutical giant that made billions while betraying the trust of patients and the public.”

When and where will Netflix’s Painkiller be available to watch? Filming for the new series is thought to be finished and the drama should be coming to Netflix sometime this year, although an exact release date is yet to be confirmed. Watch this space for updates.

