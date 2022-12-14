Everyone thinks they know Pamela Anderson’s story – especially after Hulu’s Pam & Tommy, starring Lily James and Sebastian Stan, hit our TV screens earlier this year. Now, though, the actor and pop culture icon is telling her story, her way, with a new documentary over at Netflix. “I was very hesitant, but looking back, I feel empowered,” Anderson told TUDUM about her decision to do the doc. “And I hope that [my story] inspires people to have a great fucking time and not worry so much.”

Here’s what you need to know, then, about Pamela, A Love Story. What is Pamela, A Love Story about? “Pamela Anderson is ready to tell her story in a new documentary,” reads the official Netflix synopsis. “In her own words, through personal video and diaries, Pamela Anderson shares the story of her rise to fame, rocky romances and infamous sex tape scandal.” As reported by The Hollywood Reporter, the documentary film will “touch on a broad range of topics related to her life, including her memoir writing process, her starring role in Broadway’s Chicago earlier this year, her relationship with her children and her romantic history.”

“The doc will also cover Anderson’s response to the Hulu series, which she learned was happening while filming the doc,” the report adds. Who is behind the camera for Pamela, A Love Story? The documentary is directed by Ryan White, who has previously dazzled us with his work on The Keepers and Ask Dr Ruth. As such, his “intimate portrait” into Anderson’s life will also feature exclusive access to Anderson and her personal journals, as well as lots of never-before-seen archival footage. What has Pamela Anderson said about Pamela, A Love Story? When Anderson first announced the project via Instagram, she wrote: “My life [is] a thousand imperfections, a million misperceptions.”

Anderson continued: “Wicked, wild and lost, [with] nothing to live up to; I can only surprise you. “[Because I’m] not a victim, but a survivor… and alive to tell the real story.” What has Ryan White said about Pamela, A Love Story? Speaking to Vanity Fair, White has said that the documentary will explore her early days with Tommy Lee Jones, as well as other partners like Kid Rock, and will see her watching some of her own home movies for the first time on camera. “We have this whole archive of Tommy and Pamela falling in love, and I think our film will really humanise them,” he said. “I think they’re often seen as these larger-than-life… maybe even cartoon characters. When you watch this footage of them meeting, it’s really beautiful.”

White continued: “Pamela wears her heart on her sleeve – not just in relationships but in all things in her life. All of her husbands are a part of her story, so they’re in our film, including the most recent one. “And no matter how many times it hasn’t worked out for her, she still is a hopeless romantic and looking for true love in every way.” “I’m a romantic, and romance is tragedy,” Anderson added in an email. “I believe in fairy tales.” When can we watch Pamela, A Love Story? The documentary will be one of the streamer’s big new year releases, dropping on 31 January 2023. Will you be watching?

