Lily James fans are currently waiting for the actor’s highly-anticipated BBC adaptation of Nancy Mitford’s Pursuit Of Love. It comes after seeing the star appear in other hit period dramas, The Dig and Rebecca. But in her newest project, James is taking on something completely different – and she is literally unrecognisable in her new role.

James will star as Pamela Anderson in Hulu’s eight-part limited series Pam And Tommy. Sebastian Stan will play her on-screen husband Tommy Lee. It is based on the true story of the release of the first-ever viral video in history — the sex tape of Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee.

As reported in Deadline, “The tape will play a major part in the series, [but] the story will also focus on their relationship, going back to their whirlwind romance that started with them marrying after only knowing each other for 96 hours in 1995.” Hulu has released the first-look photos of the project and, we have to say, James’ transformation is pretty incredible.

The series also stars Seth Rogen as Rand Gauthier, the man who stole and sold the tape. And the cast includes Nick Offerman, Taylor Schilling, Andrew Dice Clay, Pepi Sonuga, Spencer Granese and Mozhan Marnò. Hulu hasn’t confirmed a release date yet but, with production looking like it’s in full swing, we reckon it won’t too long until we see the full transformation on screen.

