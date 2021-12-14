Peaky Blinders season 6: new ominous trailer is released for the BBC drama as it’s confirmed to air early next year
The hit BBC drama will be returning to our screens in early 2022 and another mysterious trailer has just been released. Here’s everything we know about the upcoming series so far.
As well as a slew of brand-new television for the new year, many series will be making an anticipated return. We’ve got season three of BBC’s The Split to look forward to, another dose of Netflix favourites Bridgerton and The Crown, and of course, Peaky Blinders.
The gangster series, which follows the lives of the Shelby family in Birmingham’s post-war slum neighbourhoods, has amassed a cult-like following over the years and for good reason.
Full of drama, family politics, grit and unexpected outcomes, the series will be reaching its end in 2022. Well, not quite, as a Peaky Blinders film has been confirmed and will pick up where this upcoming season will end – in an expectedly explosive manner, of course.
Here’s everything we know about season six of Peaky Blinders so far.
What will Peaky Blinders season six be about?
We’ve always known Tommy Shelby (Cillian Murphy) has some form of PTSD from his time in the first world war trenches and season five definitely chronicled his ongoing battle with it.
We witnessed Tommy’s mental health deteriorate as he experienced hallucinations, flashbacks and his fair share of night terrors. For most of the season, Tommy’s dead wife Grace (Annabelle Wallis) made an appearance and tried to convince him to commit suicide. She also blamed him repeatedly for her death.
It was all, expectedly, dark but we also saw Tommy’s plan to assassinate Oswald Mosley (Enola Holmes’ Sam Claflin) go awry, with the politician able to escape. The season was also a reminder of who Tommy can and cannot trust in his inner circle.
The season five finale culminated in a dramatic scene where we saw Tommy run into an empty field where Grace and a black horse are waiting for him. She encourages him once again to commit suicide, saying: “The work’s all done, Tommy. It’s all done. We can walk away from all of this. It’s so easy and so soft. Such a small change.”
Viewers will also remember that Charlie (Ned Dennehy) revealed that suicide “runs” in the Shelby family, and Alfie (Tom Hardy) told Tommy he kept having a recurring dream about him standing in a field with a black horse and saying goodbye.
The final moments of that tense finale saw Tommy hold a gun to his temple and scream. As the credits rolled, we were all left to wonder if he’d actually pulled the trigger but we’re guessing that since he’s returning to the sixth season, that wasn’t the last we’ve seen of Tommy Shelby.
We can likely expect Tommy’s nemesis Oswald Mosley to make an appearance again and, judging from the latest teaser trailer that’s been released, some underlying tensions between Tommy and his sister Ada (Gentleman Jack star Sophie Rundle) coming to the fore.
Watch it here:
Alfie Solomon will be returning
Alfie Solomon, played by Tom Hardy, will be returning for the sixth and final season. “Look who’s back,” the BBC teaser trailer reveals.
“Alfie, I think I may have written your final act,” says Tommy Shelby in the short clip which sees Tommy and Alfie square up to each other.
We last saw the rival Jewish gang leader’s fate hang in the balance in season four. In true Peaky Blinders fashion, though, he was revealed to be alive – albeit with a facial scar that tells the tale of his near-fatal gunshot wound – during season five.
The details of how Helen McCrory’s death will be woven into the plotline are yet to be confirmed
A major heart-wrenching point for the upcoming series will be the tragic loss of Helen McCrory, who played beloved matriarch Polly Gray.
Celebrated actor McCrory died in April earlier this year after a battle with cancer. Since her death, Murphy told The Guardian that she was his “closest colleague” in the series.
“[She was] one of the finest actors I’ve ever worked opposite. Any material, any scene … she made it special. She could do power and vulnerability, one after the other. She was just so cool and fun, and had such compassion for everyone she met.
“I was kind of in awe about how she lived her life – the way she balanced her work and her family so beautifully.”
As McCrory was part of the main, recurring cast, we’re still unaware of if she was part of season six filming in any way or how her character will be written out of the series. We do know, though, that her presence will be sorely missed.
Who else will star in Peaky Blinders season six?
Alongside Murphy, Hardy and Thorne, we can expect to see the return of some other OG characters such as Paul Anderson (Arthur Shelby), Harry Kirton (Finn Shelby) and potentially Wallis will continue to make flashback appearances as Tommy’s wife Grace.
Stephen Graham (Time, Line Of Duty) will also be joining the cast of series six and we’re sure he’ll bring his usual grit to the role. Conrad Khan (Baptiste) is another confirmed new star but his role is currently unknown.
When and where will Peaky Blinders season six be available to watch?
Peaky Blinders will be airing on BBC One and BBC iPlayer in early 2022. While an exact date is to be confirmed, we’ll be sure to update when we know more.
Images: BBC