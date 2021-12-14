As well as a slew of brand-new television for the new year, many series will be making an anticipated return. We’ve got season three of BBC’s The Split to look forward to, another dose of Netflix favourites Bridgerton and The Crown, and of course, Peaky Blinders.

The gangster series, which follows the lives of the Shelby family in Birmingham’s post-war slum neighbourhoods, has amassed a cult-like following over the years and for good reason.

Full of drama, family politics, grit and unexpected outcomes, the series will be reaching its end in 2022. Well, not quite, as a Peaky Blinders film has been confirmed and will pick up where this upcoming season will end – in an expectedly explosive manner, of course.