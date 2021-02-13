But what we really want is a brand new Waller-Bridge series to get stuck into. So, we can’t quite contain our excitement over the news that our prayers have just been answered.

You may also like I May Destroy You: stop calling Michaela Coel “the new Phoebe Waller-Bridge”

Waller-Bridge and Donald Glover (Community, Solo: A Star Wars Story) will be putting a new spin on the 2005 Mr. and Mrs. Smith for New Regency and Amazon Prime Video. Variety reports that they will both star in and executive produce the series. Head of Amazon Studios Jennifer Salke confirmed the news by sharing a video of Waller-Bridge and Glover getting into their roles in a video on Instagram.

In an Instagram Stories video, Salker shared more details: “Talk about the dream team! Donald and Phoebe are two of the most talented creators and performers in the world. It’s truly a dream for us, as it will be for our global audience, to have these two forces of nature collaborating as a powerhouse creative team. She added: “Mr. and Mrs. Smith is an iconic property, and we can’t wait to see how Donald, Phoebe and Francesca (Sloane – the showrunner) make it their own. We’re thrilled to be working with them, and with such great partners at New Regency.”

Mr. & Mrs. Smith: Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Donald Glover will produce and star in the new TV series.

In case you need a little reminder of what Mr. & Mrs. Smith was about, it followed the story of a married couple – played by Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt – who are secret assassins. Their seemingly perfect marriage is rocked when they are both sent to hit off each other. Although we don’t have details on how the new TV series will take on the storyline we know so well, we’re certain it’s going to be something bold, original and brilliant. And we don’t have too long to wait. It’s been confirmed that the series will be ready in 2022. At least that gives us something to look forward during these weird and not-so-wonderful times, eh?

Sign up for the latest news and must-read features from Stylist, so you don't miss out on the conversation. Enter your email address Let's go! By entering my email I agree to Stylist’s Privacy Policy