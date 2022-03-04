Whether you think Fleabag was one of the funniest female-led comedies of all time or simply got swept up in the comedic pandemonium that came with the series, there’s no denying that Phoebe Waller-Bridge is a force to be reckoned with.

Now, the multi-hyphenated star has been given the green light for a brand-new Prime Video series.

According to Deadline, this series will be the “long-awaited follow up to her Emmy award-winning series Fleabag”.

Filming for the new series is slated to commence by the end of this year but details about the show itself are being kept firmly under wraps.

Could it be a comedy? A drama? A mixture of the two? We don’t know any firm details just yet, but what we do know is that anything under the direction of Waller-Bridge is likely to be brilliant.

This announcement marks the first series Waller-Bridge is set to create under the major three-year deal she has with Amazon Studios, which she signed in September 2019.