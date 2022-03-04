Fleabag’s Phoebe Waller-Bridge is creating a brand-new Amazon Prime Video series, which has now finally been given the green light.
Whether you think Fleabag was one of the funniest female-led comedies of all time or simply got swept up in the comedic pandemonium that came with the series, there’s no denying that Phoebe Waller-Bridge is a force to be reckoned with.
As well as scooping up an impressive amount of Emmys for the BBC Three comedy, Waller-Bridge has co-written the hit Bond hit movie No Time To Die, penned the first standout season of Killing Eve and was even rumoured to star opposite Donald Glover in a Mr. & Mrs. Smith remake series. That is until “creative differences” saw her departure from the project.
Now, the multi-hyphenated star has been given the green light for a brand-new Prime Video series.
According to Deadline, this series will be the “long-awaited follow up to her Emmy award-winning series Fleabag”.
Filming for the new series is slated to commence by the end of this year but details about the show itself are being kept firmly under wraps.
Could it be a comedy? A drama? A mixture of the two? We don’t know any firm details just yet, but what we do know is that anything under the direction of Waller-Bridge is likely to be brilliant.
This announcement marks the first series Waller-Bridge is set to create under the major three-year deal she has with Amazon Studios, which she signed in September 2019.
For now, we have her appearance in the upcoming Indiana Jones Disney movie to look forward to and can only wait patiently for further details on this enigmatic series to be released.
Watch this space for updates.
Image: Getty