The six-episode series focuses on the legendary Sex Pistols guitarist Steve Jones and is directed by Academy Award-winner Danny Boyle. The English director is known for his work on cult classic films Trainspotting, Slumdog Millionaire, 127 Hours and, more recently, Yesterday, the lighthearted 2019 film with the music of The Beatles as its focus.

Maisie Williams will star as punk icon Jordan in Disney+'s Pistol.

Now, Boyle will be directing the adaptation of Jones’ memoir Lonely Boy: Tales From A Sex Pistol for the series, which is set to be released this May. As the synopsis reads: “The furious, raging storm at the centre of this revolution are the Sex Pistols – and at the centre of this series is Sex Pistols’ founding member and guitarist Steve Jones. “Jones’ hilarious, emotional and at times heart-breaking journey guides us through a kaleidoscopic telling of three of the most epic, chaotic and mucus-spattered years in the history of music.” The synopsis goes on to describe the upcoming series as a “story of a band of spotty, noisy, working-class kids with ‘no future’, who shook the boring, corrupt establishment to its core, threatened to bring down the government and changed music and culture forever.”

Pistol will be available to stream on Disney+ this May.

With such a meaty plotline at its core, the cast was always going to be a major talking point and it looks like it’s set to be a series with newcomers and fan-favourite actors alike. Game Of Thrones’ Maisie Williams will be starring in the series as punk icon Pamela Rooke – also known as Jordan – in Pistol. Toby Wallace (Babyteeth) will lead the cast as Jones; newcomer Jacob Slater will star as drummer Paul Cook; Anson Boon (The Winter Lake) as John Lydon (also known as Johnny Rotten); Christian Lees as Glen Matlock; Louis Partridge (Enola Holmes) as Sid Vicious and Sydney Chandler (Don’t Worry Darling) as Chrissie Hynde. Talulah Riley (Westworld) will feature as a young Vivienne Westwood, Emma Appleton (The Witcher) as Nancy Spungen and Thomas Brodie-Sangster (Game Of Thrones) as Malcolm McLaren.

The Disney+ series is based on Steve Jones’ memoir Lonely Boy: Tales From A Sex Pistol.

Speaking highly of his upcoming series, Boyle described Pistol as: “Imagine breaking into the world of The Crown and Downton Abbey with your mates and screaming your songs and your fury at all they represent. “This is the moment that British society and culture changed forever. “It is the detonation point for British street culture, where ordinary young people had the stage and vented their fury and their fashion and everyone had to watch and listen and everyone feared them or followed them.” Pistol will be available to stream on Disney+ on 31 May.

