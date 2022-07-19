The drama is produced by Rosalie Carew (Three Pines, Ackley Bridge) and will be directed by Sarah Walker (Warrior Nun, Get Even).

Platform 7 is adapted by one of the UK’s most accomplished screenwriters, Paula Milne. The multi-award-winning screenwriter is best known for The Politician’s Wife, Him, White Heat and The Virgin Queen.

Milne said: “This is no traditional ‘spooky’ ghost story. It’s the tale of a ghost on a quest to discover who she was and the events that led to her untimely death. Her story is a celebration of indignation versus passivity and truth versus lies. While writing it from Louise Doughty’s astute and emotionally intelligent novel, I began to feel she’s the ghost in all of us; the unseen part of us when we find ourselves reflecting on the wisdom of our past decisions. Sometimes with regret, occasionally with rancour but more often with the complicated relish of what it means to be human.”