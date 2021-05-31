There’s a TV show I’m obsessed with at the moment called Normal People – perhaps you’ve heard of it?

However, you probably watched it when it came out, in April 2020, whereas I’m only getting round to watching Marianne and Connell fall in and out of love with each other now.

“Have you been living under a rock?” you might wonder, which is the exact reaction I get when I tell people I still haven’t watched Bridgerton.

I guess you could say I like to take my time with things, because when it comes to TV, films, books and even albums, I feel like I’m constantly playing pop culture catch-up.