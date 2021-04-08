FX Networks has released the official trailer for Pose season 3, the trailblazing TV series created by Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, and Steven Canals.

When it first premiered in 2018, Pose broke barriers by casting a record number of trans actors in regular roles, as well as hiring multiple queer and POC performers, writers, and directors.

Now, fans are gearing up to say an emotional goodbye to the show that changed the TV landscape and meant so much to so many.