When it comes to streaming platforms, Prime Video is something of a sleeper hit. Because, while everyone waxes lyrical about Netflix and Disney+, there’s no denying that Amazon is responsible for giving us some of 2022’s biggest TV shows: think A League Of Their Own, The Devil’s Hour and The Rings Of Power, to name just three. Thankfully, it seems as if the streamer isn’t going to be taking its foot off the pedal anytime soon. In fact, it’s already confirmed that a dazzling array of new TV series will become available to watch in 2023 – which means it’s going to be another very good year for telly fans.

With that in mind, here’s our pick of the best new titles coming to Prime Video in 2023 (and don’t worry, we’ll be sure to keep updating this list as and when more TV series are announced). Citadel Starring Richard Madden and Priyanka Chopra, Citadel is described as an “action-packed spy series with a compelling emotional centre” and “an expansive and groundbreaking global event comprising a mothership series and several local language satellite series”. Sounds good, right? Citadel will become available to stream in 2023. The Rig

Martin Compston will take on the role of Fulmer in The Rig.

The Rig – an epic six-part thriller, directed by Line Of Duty’s John Strickland and starring none other than Martin ‘Steve Arnott’ Compston – whisks us away to an oil rig stationed off the Scottish coast in the dangerous waters of the North Sea. Unable to get back to the mainland due to the impenetrable fog rolling in, the crew of the Kinloch Bravo soon find themselves cut off from all communication with the shore and the outside world. And, as the crew endeavour to discover what’s driving this unknown force, a major accident forces them to ask questions about who they can really trust. We can’t wait, quite frankly. The Rig will become available to stream on 6 January 2023. Dead Ringers Based upon 1988 film of the same name by David Cronenberg, Dead Ringers gives us double the usual amount of Rachel Weisz, with the talented actor starring as identical twin gynaecologists. The two women share everything in life, including drugs and lovers. But the sisters also have a single-minded desire to see women’s healthcare prioritised and will do whatever it takes to realise that dream – even pushing the boundaries of medical ethics to challenge antiquated practices. Sounds like our kind of psychological thriller! Dead Ringers will become available to stream in 2023. Fifteen-Love Created and written by Hania Elkington, Fifteen-Love follows Justine Pearce (Ella Lily Hyland), a dynamic young sports prodigy who had a meteoric rise in the world of Grand Slam tennis. Glenn Lapthorn (Aidan Turner) was Justine’s maverick coach with whom she shared an intense rapport. Together, they reached the semi-finals of the French Open. However, tragedy struck on court, and Justine’s dream of sporting glory was cut brutally short by a devastating injury, which resulted in a shattered wrist and the end of her professional career.

Five years on, now aged 22, Justine is a therapist at her old tennis academy, Longwood, alongside her former physio. It seems like she is finally healed, both physically and psychologically, from her humiliating downfall on the global stage. But when Justine makes an explosive allegation against her former coach, everyone at Longwood is forced to reconsider everything they thought they knew about Justine and Glenn’s past success. Fifteen-Love will become available to stream in 2023. Daisy Jones & The Six

Based on Taylor Jenkins Reid’s book of the same name, Daisy Jones & The Six charts the whirlwind rise of an iconic 1970s rock group and their talented lead singer (Riley Keough) – only for the group to dramatically call it quits after a sold-out show at Chicago’s Soldier Field. Why, though? Why did the band really rip apart at the seams? Well, jumping the action to a few decades later, this series sees the band members finally agree to reveal the truth. Go in expecting plenty of rock’n’roll drama, some glamourous scandals, plenty of empowered women doing their thing, and an under-riding current of heartbreak and loss. Daisy Jones & The Six will become available to stream on 3 March 2023. The Power As per the bestselling novel, which was first published in 2016, The Power sees teenage girls suddenly gain the ability to electrocute anyone they want to, simply by touching them with their hands.

The book focuses on four key characters: Allie, a vulnerable American foster child who reinvents herself as a faith leader; Roxy, the daughter of a London crime boss, who revels in her new abilities; Tunde, a Nigerian journalist reporting on seismic global change; and Margot Cleary-Lopez, the Democratic Mayor of Seattle, loving wife and doting mother to three children. And the TV adaptation will follow this “cast of remarkable characters from London to Seattle, Nigeria to Moldova, as the Power evolves from a tingle in teenagers’ collarbones to a complete reversal of the power balance of the world”, promises the show’s official synopsis. The Power will become available to stream in March 2023. The Consultant This dark comedy workplace thriller – which sees Nat Wolff and The White Lotus standout Brittany O’Grady star opposite Christoph Waltz – explores the sinister relationship between boss and employee, asking how far we will go to get ahead… and to survive. The Consultant will become available to stream in 2023. Good Omens: Season 2

Good Omens will be back with a second season.

Fans quickly fell in love with Michael Sheen and David Tennant’s versions of angel Aziraphale and demon Crowley in the first season of Good Omens. Based on Terry Pratchett and Neil Gaiman’s book of the same name, it followed the representatives of Heaven and Hell as they tried to stop the arrival of the Antichrist and nip Armageddon in the bud – and the divine comedy promises to pick up where we left off, albeit with plenty more mysterious mysteries to solve. Good Omens: Season 2 will become available to stream in 2023. Gen V Serving as a spin-off of The Boys by Eric Kripke, Gen V promises to blend everything we love about the OG show with The Hunger Games, as a group of teenage Supes are tested in a series of Battle Royale-style challenges at the Godolkin University School of Crimefighting, run by Vought International. Gen V will become available to stream in 2023.

