The dust has barely settled on volume two of Harry and Meghan’s explosive Netflix documentary, and we’ve already had confirmation of their next venture. They are set to co-present Live To Lead, which explores the lives of people whose “actions shaped our world”, inspired by former president of South Africa and anti-Apartheid activist Nelson Mandela. A teaser trailer has dropped, revealing the incredible names that have been profiled, which include New Zealand’s Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern; environmental activist Greta Thunberg; social justice advocate and lawyer Bryan Stevenson; the late, great US Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg; Gloria Steinem and social inequality campaigner Siya Kolisi. Anti-Apartheid activist Albie Sachs also appears, presumably to support Mandela’s political messages.

We also hear the Duke and Duchess of Sussex recount one of Mandela’s famous quotes. Prince Harry begins by stating:“What counts in life is not the mere fact that we have lived…” And Meghan completes the quotation: “…it is what difference we have made to the lives of others that will determine the significance of the life we lead.” The Nelson Mandela Foundation has already tweeted a link to the trailer with the caption: “Extraordinary leaders reflect on their legacies and share messages of courage, compassion, humility, hope and generosity.” The documentary will be the next addition to Harry and Meghan’s multi-year deal with Netflix, which agreed that they would produce content through the media arm of Archewell, their nonprofit organisation. So we can most likely expect more inspirational stories told by the couple for years to come.

“It’s about people who have made brave choices,” Prince Harry explains of Live To Lead. “To fight for change and to become leaders,” Meghan adds. And the Duke of Duchess finish: “And giving inspiration to the rest of us.” This comes after the couple’s first Netflix documentary Harry & Meghan caused disturbing backlash from commentators such as Piers Morgan and Jeremy Clarkson, with the latter writing in a column in The Sun of how he dreamed of the day when she is “made to parade naked through the streets of every town in Britain while the crowds chant, ‘Shame!’ and throw lumps of excrement at her”. Clarkson has since apologised for elements of his column, and his daughter Emily has also criticised his actions by saying on her Instagram story that “I stand against everything that my Dad wrote about Meghan Markle”. Harry & Meghan is available to watch now on Netflix.

